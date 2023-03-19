Princess Beatrice rocks £17.99 Zara jacket to steal a kiss with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The 34-year-old royal enjoyed a day in London with her husband

Princess Beatrice has mastered the art of effortless dressing, with her feminine fashion sense long being the envy of royal fans.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old royal was pictured running errands in London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, rocking a stylish off-duty ensemble which proved to be the perfect blend between chic activewear and casual outerwear.

Photographs published by the MailOnline show Princess Beatrice donning a £17.99 plush grey overshirt from Zara, layered with a black puffer coat from Liontree and simple black sports leggings.

The mother-of-one teased her auburn hair into a topknot, as she embraced her flawless complexion with a makeup-free beauty glow.

The royal shared a kiss with her husband of two years as they parted ways, with Beatrice heading out into the city in her practical ensemble.

Princess Beatrice wore this £17.99 Zara jacket

"Young mother running around on personal time just wanting to be comfy. This gets my vote," penned a royal fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "Top marks for cosiness and practicality. Also, this feels like real "off duty" dressing; it's truly casual and comfy."

"I really like her and her style," added a third fan, while a fourth chimed in that Beatrice and Edoardo were an "adorable couple".

Princess Beatrice's style is a hybrid of designer and highstreet finds

Despite having an enviable archive of designer pieces in her wardrobe, Princess Beatrice has rocked a Zara number on several occasions - and she always succeeds at elevating the royal-approved highstreet brand to make it look high-end.

Last October, Princess Beatrice and her husband enjoyed a romantic evening together as they attended the Frieze Art Fair in London. Beatrice looked the picture of laid-back chic in a white dress with a black Zara blazer which she teamed with Gucci loafers and a handbag from Yves Saint Laurent.

The Princess of Wales is also a fan of Zara, having surprised royal fans at the BAFTAs when she paired a billowing cream Alexander McQueen dress with dramatic opera gloves and £17.99 floral drop earrings from the affordable highstreet brand.

