You won't believe how much Princess Kate's Zara earrings are on eBay

The Princess of Wales may have attended the BAFTAs three days ago, wearing the most amazing outfit, but everyone is talking about her gold earrings.

Kate's gold earrings hit headlines as they cost just £17.99 from high street store Zara. Many initially thought they were from high end brand Schiaparelli, but no, the high street rules for the royal and fans clambered online to get themselves a pair of the gold floral applique style, but they sold out in minutes. Check out William and Kate's arrival at the BAFTAs (and a close up of Kate's earrings) in our video below.

WATCH: Prince William And Princess Kate Arrive At The 2023 Baftas

And what's more, not only did they sell out at the speed of light, but some royal fans have decided to cash in on the 'Kate effect', selling the earrings for up to £110 on Ebay. Yes, really.

Kate's Zara earrings are on everyone's radar

We really hope Zara reissues this statement style, as there is clearly a huge demand for them.

Although all eyes were on Kate and her earrings, many royal watchers were hugely impressed with Prince William's stylish look, too. The 40-year-old wore a velvet tuxedo by high end designer Tom Ford and looked super suave. What a glow up! The future King is often seen with his Reiss jacket, so this was a welcome change for the father-of-three.

William looked incredible in his Tom Ford blazer

Royal fans couldn't help but swoon over the royal's new attire, with several even comparing him to James Bond.

"William looks so handsome in his double-breasted velvet blazer, a Bond look," penned a fan on Instagram, as another agreed: "Prince William slayed that red carpet."

"Tom Ford is a fabulous choice! My favourite designer since the late 1990s. The tailoring is superb. Love the piping. How he wears it over and over!" gushed a third royal fan.

