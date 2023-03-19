Sarah Ferguson's rare photo of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie sparks same reaction from royal fans The Duchess of York honoured her daughters on Mother's Day

Sarah Ferguson delighted her Instagram followers on Sunday with a rare photograph of a young Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sharing the heartfelt post in aid of Mother's Day.

The Duchess of York, who shares two daughters with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, shared a photograph of the princesses captured in 2001 for the Duke of Edinburgh's 80th birthday. The then-teenage royal sisters donned similar satin suits in candy-coloured hues and matching headbands, swinging their handbags in perfect unison. Take a look at their close sisterly bond in the clip below…

Duchess Sarah penned the sweetest message to her daughters. It comes just after the royal revealed to HELLO! what Beatrice and Eugenie are like as mothers. She wrote: "I'm so proud of my girls and the beautiful women and mothers they have grown up to be.

"I feel extremely blessed to call them mine. My darlings, you are my sunshine always & forever. #happymothersday."

The Duchess of York shared a throwback photo of her two daughters

Royal fans and friends were quick to comment on the royal's sweet post, echoing the same message that the mother-of-two should feel "proud" of her daughters.

"You must be so proud, two beautiful girls just like their mum," read one message, as another said: "You’ve really done an amazing job raising such wonderful down-to-earth women. You should be so proud @sarahferguson15."

Celia Walden chimed in: "You have good reason to be proud," adding a red heart emoji.

The sisters share a close bond with their mother

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie make no secret of their incredibly close relationship with their mother. The royal sisters are no doubt helping each other navigate their first experience of motherhood, having both fallen pregnant with their first child within months of each other.

Princess Eugenie is now expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal couple are already parents to their little boy, August, age one, who they welcomed into the world on 9 February 2021 at the private Portland Hospital in London.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are now royal mothers

Sharing the news of her second pregnancy with the world, the royal took to Instagram, writing: "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

