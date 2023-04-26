Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in super shoppable dress

Queen Letizia of Spain and the Princess of Wales may have contrasting fashion choices, yet the two occasionally swap style tips. On Tuesday, Queen Letizia stepped to attend a Lunch for a representation of the World of Letters to mark the presentation of the Miguel de Cervantes Prize for Literature in the Spanish Language.
The occasion saw the beloved royal slip into a printed frock that was reminiscent of one belonging to the British princess.Queen Letizia, 51, sported Lady Pipa’s ‘Antonia’ dress that featured long balloon sleeves, a V-neckline, a midi eighties-style silhouette, ruched detailing down the front of the garment and a ditsy animal print in a rose hue.
She completed her feminine aesthetic by sliding into a pair of punchy fuchsia ‘Croc-Effect Slingback Pumps’ by Carolina Herrera and wore her brunette hair slicked back into a smart low bun.
A pair of iridescent diamond drop earrings caught the attention of guests, in addition to a radiant beauty blend that highlighted her youthful facial features.
Fans adored the royal's latest sartorial success. “Fabulous, there are no words love - what she is wearing,” one user wrote, while another added: “Love this look. The 80s revival continues and Letizia looks absolutely gorgeous. The colour, and style are so beautiful. We have the 80’s excess: bold shoulders, big sleeves, ruching and a bit of 2000’s high-low hemline. So fabulous!”
The number closely resembled one previously worn by Princess Kate. Back in 2022, the royal visited The Bahamas alongside husband Prince William. During a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church, the mother-of-three wore a pale pink Rixo dress boasting a striking zebra print, a classic collar, a nipped-in waistline, long sleeves and a thick band that modestly hugged the waist.
The brand’s ‘Izzy’ dress was paired with some wedged heels for a tinge of summer sentiment and the royal shielded herself from the Caribbean sunbeams with some cat-eye sunglasses.
MORE: Still obsessed with Kate Middleton's pink Rixo dress? River Island has the best lookalike
Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.