Meghan Markle still carries this sweet accessory from former royal life

The Duchess of Sussex looked chic as ever as she made an appearance with husband Prince Harry in Los Angeles on Monday night – wearing a pink linen co-ord and nude heels for their evening watching the LA Lakers.

She opted for a number of her favourite brands with her new look. Her peach suit is from Staud, while her pumps were from her favourite footwear designer Aquazzura – and she also carried a clutch bag which dates back to her working royal life, too.

© Allen Berezovsky Meghan carried her royal clutch bag at the LA Lakers game

Meghan's Prada 'Bibliotheque' Saffiano Leather Clutch Bag accompanied her during her first ever overseas royal tour with her new husband in 2018. She carried it during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Tonga and teamed it with a striped Martin Grant dress – a royal favourite – and olive green heels.

The royal proved that the smart clutch bag is a versatile piece with her latest look, however, as she looked effortless with her hair long and loose and with plenty of stacked jewellery on her wrist. You can see a snippet from Meghan and Harry's adorable date night in the video below...

Many royal fans have commented that the Duchess has left her royal wardrobe behind since moving back to the States, and her latest look certainly harks back to her California-girl style from before her royal wedding.

"That’s obviously a true change in style compared to her times in England…Reminds me of her style before the wedding," one fan commented on Instagram.

© Karwai Tang Meghan originally carried her Prada clutch during her royal visit to Tonga in 2018

Another wrote: "This is classic pre-royal Meghan! The same styles that she wore back in her Suits days. Love that she is true to herself and by the looks of it they are thriving!!!"

Meghan has always been fond of a more relaxed look, elevated with classic heels and accessories – as her choice of Prada clutch demonstrates. So chic!

