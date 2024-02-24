Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is so elegant in neutral look with stylish boots
Princess Anne is so elegant in ultra-coordinated neutral look with stylish boots

Zara Tindall's mother stepped out in her role as Patron of Save the Children

2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal smiling in red coat
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Princess Anne was spotted fulfilling her long-given name as the "hardest-working royal" as she took on another public engagement this week, on this occasion in the capital city.

The Princess Royal, 73, was seen paying a visit to the Mary’s Living & Giving shop in Wandsworth that raises money for Save the Children, the charity of which Anne is a patron. The royal was seen wearing a tasteful stone-coloured smart jacket.

Anne wore the jacket done up with a coordinating pleated midi skirt over a pair of stylish black suede knee-high boots that her sister-in-law Queen Camilla would admire. The Princess looked immaculate with a printed scarf tied around her neck and created a prim and proper look with her black gloves and leather shoulder bag.

As usual, the King's sister wore her hair up with plenty of volume at the root and attached a silver brooch to her blazer. Her makeup look, as we have come to expect from the royal, was applied in a minimalist fashion. 

The Princess Royal paid the shop a visit to thank the volunteers and staff for their work to raise money for Save the Children. Her Royal Highness became president of Save the Children UK in 1970, before transitioning to the role of Patron in 2017. 

The Princess Royal took a tour of the Laxtons Specialist Yarns spinning factory© Instagram / @laxtonsyarn
She has spent time over the years visiting Save the Children projects in the UK, as well as overseas, including trips to Uganda, Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Anne most recently visited Sri Lanka to commemorate 50 years of Save the Children's work there. 

The Princess Royal looked radiant in her bright orange coat© Instagram / @laxtonsyarn
Zara Tindall's mother stepped out earlier this week where she kicked neutrals to the curb. The royal visited Laxtons Specialist Yarns spinning factory, and weaving mill Marton Mills in Pool-in-Wharfedale, Otley on Thursday where she pulled the brightest coat she owns out of her wardrobe. 

The Princess Royal wore the coat at 'Ladies Day' of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2012© Getty
The Princess Royal recycled the long-line burnt orange coat that she debuted at Ladies Day of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival on 14 March 2012, styling it this week with the same suede knee-high boots. 

Princess Anne, who is president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), switched on Laxtons' newly installed reeling machine, which promises to improve productivity and reduce the company’s energy consumption.

The Princess Royal also wore the coat to Hennessy Gold Cup Race Day at Newbury Racecourse in 2013© Getty
Anne added a second pop of colour with an orange, white, and brown patterned scarf and rounded off the look with a black shoulder bag.

Princess Anne at westminster abbey in teal coat© Shutterstock
Talking of coats, you couldn't help but notice the Princess at the unveiling of the Sir Ernest Shackleton Memorial at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. Anne was seen styling a bright teal longline wool coat which she once again styled with black boots, a black suede clutch, and a bright necksacrf - her go-to wardrobe for February.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal is welcomed by Ravaun Jones, Director and Co-Founder during a visit to knife crime community group 'Off The Streets' on February 16, 2024 in Wellingborough, England.© Getty
Anne opted for a flippy skirt

DISCOVER: Spring showers are no match for Princess Anne as she braves rain in flared trousers and bold raincoat 

A day later she opted for a flippy skirt look in brown, swapping her boots for a pair of brown leather loafers, and opting for brown accessories during a visit to knife crime community group 'Off The Streets' in Wellingborough.

