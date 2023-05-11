Royal Style Watch: A Princess Kate coronation special

The coronation may be over, but we are not over the coronation. The crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6 was a momentous affair that went down in the British history books. Not only did the events of the day hit the headlines, but the string of royal outfits the ceremony oversaw were also hauntingly unforgettable.

It may have been the King and Queen’s big day, but the Princess of Wales’ coronation outfits still have us *shook*. From custom Alexander McQueen to Elie Saab ensembles, Princess Kate had the pick of the crop to choose from when it came to coronation looks.

This week, we dedicate Royal Style Watch to the ever-elegant mother-of-three and her memorable coronation outfits. Discover each look championed by the royal for the epic weekend of celebrations...

Alexander McQueen dress and robe © Getty Images Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen For the official coronation service, Princess Kate wore a stunning bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and sparkling headpiece for the occasion. Kate's outfit was made in an ivory silk crepe material, with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – to signify the four nations of the UK. The Princess also added Princess Diana's pearl and diamond earrings in an extra tribute, finished with Gianvito Rossi silk pumps.Kate teamed her look with a bespoke headpiece made in a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. Sweetly, Princess Charlotte matched her mother in a custom Alexander McQueen look, too – a dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs. Prince William, meanwhile, also dressed traditionally, in the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards. Both the Prince and Princess wore formal robes and mantels during the ceremony.

Blue Reiss blazer © Getty Princess Kate looked delightful in the blue Reiss blazer The Prince and Princess of Wales once again enchanted royal fans as they made an unexpected appearance in Windsor on Sunday following King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey. The couple made a surprise appearance to greet coronation concert-goers on The Long Walk. Princess Kate carved an exquisite silhouette in a powder blue blazer from Reiss, teamed with a relaxed white T-shirt and fitted black trousers to surprise royal fans ahead of the Coronation Big Lunch event. Keeping it casual after her spellbinding appearance in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and Aquazzura heels yesterday, the royal opted for her trusty VEJA 'Esplar' metallic trainers with her springlike ensemble.

Red Alexander McQueen suit © Getty The Princess of Wales rocked a red McQueen suit The Princess of Wales arrived at King Charles' coronation concert at Windsor Palace looking beautiful in a red fitted suit as she smiled at the crowds. The royal defied expectations in a double-breasted two-piece in the most eye-catching Alexander McQueen two-piece, opting for a modern look for the fun-filled evening of celebrations. Princess Kate teamed her eye-catching two-piece with a glittering Van Cleef & Arpels necklace as she partied alongside her husband Prince William. Kate wore her brunette locks down loose in tumbling curls cascading down her shoulders. She kept her makeup fresh and natural, sporting a soft, smoky eye and a nude lip.

Really Wild denim shirt The Princess wore skinny cargo pants from G-Star Raw For the final day of the long bank holiday to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation, Kate visited the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough with the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (the real star of any royal outing), to celebrate The Big Help Out. The Big Help Out marks the final day of the historic royal celebrations by encouraging people to help out in their local communities, however big or small. For the occasion, Kate nailed her off-duty cool agenda by wearing a frill neck blue denim shirt from country-inspired British label Really Wild Clothing, paired with the skinny cargo trousers from G-Star Raw that she also wore at the end of April (we also found her exact pair… you’re welcome). A pair of brown Chelsea boots from Blundstone and a pair of thin gold hoop earrings finished off the look.

Elie Saab dress © Getty Princess Kate attended the palace garden party in Elie Saab The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised guests at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when they made an unexpected appearance at King Charles' garden party - and Kate looked utterly breathtaking. Recycling one of her most famous outfits formerly worn to Ascot in 2019, the Princess looked stunning in a coordinating blouse and skirt designed by Elie Saab, which she paired with a fabulous Philip Treacy hat. Bringing the sunshine to an overcast May day, the royal looked picture-perfect in her powder blue ensemble. Complete with a bespoke 'Macramé Pussy Bow Blouse, and 'Embroidered Tulle Skirt' from the coveted Lebanese designer's Resort 2019 collection, the royal mother-of-three's silhouette-skimming gown was the perfect choice for a spring day. Prince William looked equally suave in a morning suit and top hat.

