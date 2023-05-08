Princess Kate gets her hands dirty in denim shirt and fitted trousers at The Big Help Out

The Princess of Wales and her family were honorary Scouts for the day

The coronation celebrations aren’t over for Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children, as they joined the Scouts on Monday for The Big Help Out.

The national volunteering initiative has united thousands of organisations to create community change, encouraging Brits to finish the bank holiday weekend with some charitable work.

© WPA Pool The Prince & Princess of Wales are joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts

The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Slough on Monday, where they helped to renovate a Scout Hut, taking part in plating, sanding and painting, before trying their hand at archery.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wears G-Star Raw trousers and a shirt from Really Wild Clothing

Kate was appropriately dressed for the occasion in a pair of Chelsea boots, her go-to fitted cargo trousers and a denim shirt from independent British brand, Really Wild Clothing.

The frill neck shirt in a mid-wash blue is sadly now sold out, but you can find several very similar pieces to shop on the high street.

We love this denim shirt from Mango and it’s just £35.99. Featuring the same frill neckline, it comes in a slightly lighter wash with long puffed sleeves, button fastening and a shirt-style hem.

M&S also has this popular denim shirt crafted from the softest pure cotton. It has a comfy regular fit with button-through fastenings and pintuck pleats on the bodice to add delicate detail.

As joint President of the Scout Association, the princess has previously attended Scouting events wearing almost identical outfits. In 2020, she chose a Massimo Dutti shirt in the same mid-wash blue, and the premium high street brand has several new season denim shirts you can shop.

Monday was particularly special for Kate as it marked her youngest child, five-year-old Prince Louis’ first ever official royal engagement. He helped Charlotte to paint and even got to operate a digger with his dad, Prince William, after seeing Prince George have a go.

© WPA Pool Prince Louis helps his dad Prince William to drive an excavator

The young royals got a reward for their hard work, toasting marshmallows over a campfire, and it was while they were gathered around the fire that Kate revealed her sweet nickname for Louis - 'Lou-Bugs'.

© DANIEL LEAL Princess Kate toasts marshmallows with Louis

Scout leader Simon Carter later told HELLO! that the family had driven themselves to Slough and noted: "Generally they had a really, really relaxed time, which was probably what was needed after the last few days."

Asked how Louis had seemed on his first engagement, he added: "He was really excited. They all got presented with a Big Help Out badge at the end, so they all got a Scouts scarf."

