Princess Kate causes a stir in spring blazer and fitted trousers for first outing since coronation

The Princess of Wales stepped out in Windsor to surprise royal fans

The Prince and Princess of Wales once again enchanted royal fans as they made an unexpected appearance in Windsor on Sunday following King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey. The couple made a surprise appearance to greet coronation concert-goers on The Long Walk.

Princess Catherine, 41, carved an exquisite silhouette in a powder blue blazer from Reiss, teamed with a relaxed white T-shirt and fitted black trousers to surprise royal fans ahead of the Coronation Big Lunch event. Take a look at the moment she surprised fans in the clip below...

Keeping it casual after her spellbinding appearance in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and Aquazzura heels yesterday, the royal opted for white trainers with her springlike ensemble.

The Princess let her chocolate tresses fall past her shoulders in tumbling curls, while she opted for her usual glowy makeup look consisting of a peachy blush, fluffy defined brows and honey-hued bronzer.

© James Whatling Princess Kate surprised fans in Windsor

The Big Lunch was an idea started by the Eden Project in 2009 and made possible by The National Lottery – and has been supported by patron Queen Camilla since 2013.

© James Whatling The royal appeared in high spirits following King Charles' coronation

By bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration, the Coronation Big Lunches aim to help people make new connections and friends where they live, raising community spirits as part of the historic occasion.

© James Whatling Princess Kate looked lovely in a blue linen blazer from Reiss

GET THE LOOK

The Princess of Wales' surprise appearance beside her husband comes just after the Wales family put on a glittering united front for the coronation ceremony on Saturday.

The poignant occasion flooded with symbolism and pageantry saw Prince George as King Charles' page boy, while eight-year-old Princess Charlotte was the double of mum Princess Kate in a silk crepe dress designed by Alexander McQueen, her mother's beloved wedding dress designer.

Little Prince Louis once again let his charming personality shine through as he delighted royal fans with his playful antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Keep scrolling to see their best moments of the day...

Princess Kate's best moments from King Charles' coronation

© Getty Princess Kate and Prince William shared a sweet moment during their appearance on the balcony

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales were followed by Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

© Getty A closer look at the Princess of Wales' stunning headpiece

© Getty Kate sparkled at the coronation in a bespoke ivory dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.