Princess Kate sparks confusion with change to coronation dress in official portrait – did you notice?

The Princess of Wales has left royal fans confused by a subtle change to her dress in King Charles and Queen Camilla's newly released official coronation portraits.

The fourth resplendent image, taken by royal photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace, features working members of the royal family including Princess Kate and Prince William posing alongside the newly crowned monarch in the Throne Room. The 41-year-old royal beauty is seen wearing her bespoke Alexander McQueen dress and sparkling Jess Collett headpiece but had removed her Royal Victorian Order mantle, offering a full look at her beautiful coronation gown for the first time.

Kate's outfit, made in an ivory silk crepe material, featured a modest neckline and silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs to signify the four nations of the UK.

Upon closer inspection, the neckline looks completely different in the new photograph, with the high neck of the coronation dress replaced by a more glamorous, subtle V cut.

© Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire Princess Kate offered a full look at her Alexander McQueen dress in King Charles and Queen Camilla's official coronation portraits

Royal fans have been left confused by the change, taking to Twitter to discuss the differences. The consensus seems to be that Princess Kate was likely wearing a cape – just like her mini-me daughter Princess Charlotte – which she removed for the post-coronation portraits.

"Maybe a cape like Charlotte's?," one fan mused, with another commenting: "I wonder if it was an outer coat or shoulder cape like Princess Charlotte wore?"

Others thought the dress itself was completely different and suggested two gowns had been custom-made by Alexander McQueen for the occasion.

"Maybe the v neck was vetoed for the church ceremony. So 2 different but similar dresses," another wrote.

Princess Kate delivered a full sartorial masterclass over the weekend, whether making low-key public appearances at Big Lunches or putting on a regal display at official coronation events.

Our favourite more understated look has to be the chic scarlet suit she donned for King Charles' coronation concert, set off with dazzling Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales wore a bespoke Alexander McQueen gown beneath her coronation robes

But it was her coronation ceremony outfit that really stole the nation's hearts.

Wearing a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet, Kate was a vision as she glided into Westminster Abbey alongside Prince William. The princess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by the late Queen in 2019.

The deeply meaningful outfit was made even more poignant by the addition of the late Queen's stunning George VI Festoon Necklace, which features three strands of sizeable diamonds. The Princess also added Princess Diana's pearl and diamond earrings in an extra tribute, finished with Gianvito Rossi silk pumps

© Getty The neckline of the dress looked different during the Westminster Abbey broadcast

Kate teamed her look with a bespoke headpiece made in a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. Sweetly, Princess Charlotte matched her mother in a custom Alexander McQueen look, too – a dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

