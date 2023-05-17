Princess Beatrice's $150 look just reminded us it's nap dress season

The Instagram famous nap dress has Princess Beatrice’s royal seal of approval, too

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are fans of nap dresses – you know, the Instagram famous summer dresses with smocked bodices and tiered skirts that are so pretty (and comfortable!) we’ll never give them up.

Stepping out for a London event post Coronation, Princess Beatrice showed the all-season versatility of the wardrobe staple, layering her $150 ‘Ellie’ nap dress by Hill House (the brand which even holds the ‘nap dress’ trademark), over a collared blouse for the chillier weather.

Bea’s exact Hill House dress print isn’t available, but the good news is the Hill House look comes in a color or print to suit just about any taste – 20 in total! – from stripes to solids, florals to gingham. The princess styled hers with a Saint Laurent Sac De Jour Nano bag and pumps, but it looks great with flats, too.

© Kate Green Princess Beatrice layered her Hill House nap dress over a blouse

You can shop the dress, which comes in XXS to XXXL, in cotton or the travel-friendly wrinkle resistant crepe, making it perfect for packing for your next vacay.

© Hill House Available in 20 colors and prints

'Ellie' Nap dress, from $125 at Hill House

If you want more or less coverage on top, there’s also a version with puff sleeves or spaghetti straps, too.

© Hill House The dresses are also available in a version with spaghetti straps or puff sleeves

SHOP HILL HOUSE NAP DRESSES

Fashion fans are raving about the Hill House Ellie dress in reviews, giving it an overall 4.6-star rating. “So beautiful,” said one shopper. “This dress is wonderful. I wore it to a baby shower but I will be living in it all summer. I am normally an XL but I [sized] down to a large and that’s perfect. Super comfy and flattering.”

Another fan said they are “obsessed” with the look. “This dress is amazing - and it looks great on! These may be my new go-to dresses!”

Shop the look for less

Princess Eugenie's Hill House nap dress look

Princess Beatrice’s sister Eugenie also rocked a Hill House Ellie dress as she left the hospital after welcoming her son August with husband Jack Brooksbank in 2021.

© Photo: Rex Princess Eugenie wore a Hill House nap dress as she left the hospital after having baby August in 2021

The dress is so stretchy and roomy that it’s also pregnancy and breastfeeding friendly! So now that Princess Eugenie’s expecting baby #2 we wouldn’t be surprised to see her wearing one again.

So the nap dress isn’t just ubiquitous on social media, but it has the royal seal of approval, too.

MORE ROYAL STYLE

Loved Meghan Markle's $3,790 gold leaf earrings? You have to see Nordstrom's $35 lookalikes

7 things Princess Kate loves that you can buy on Amazon

Princess Beatrice is a vision for the Coronation Concert - in a look we've seen before...