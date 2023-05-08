Princess Beatrice is a vision for the Coronation Concert - in a look we've seen before...

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked beautiful at the coronation concert

All eyes were on Princess Beatrice in her beautiful dress when she attended King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation concert alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.

The mother-of-one, whose young daughter Sienna was absent from the star-studded event, opted for a gorgeous velvet Alaia shirt dress with a beautiful statement belt.

Beatrice, 34, wowed in the burgundy look, which she accessorised in understated style with delicate chain bracelets.

With her makeup look created by beauty guru Hannah Martin, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter wore a dramatic smokey eye and rosy lipstick.

And it looks like it was a mother-daughter beauty session to prepare for the concert!

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi joined family in the Royal Box

Sharing a photo of Sarah, Duchess of York with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looking glam before the concert, hairstylist Ben Cooke wrote: "Always a pleasure to get these lovely ladies ready for a night out together."

Also in attendance at the concert were the Prince and Princess of Wales along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

Princess Beatrice has worn the Alaia dress in the past

The star-studded concert, which was broadcast on the BBC, was jam-packed full of performances from pop stars including Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie and Olly Murs.

Princess Beatrice's stylish outing comes after the royal attended a Big Lunch event alongside her sister Princess Eugenie earlier in the day.

Beatrice looked beautiful in a blue and white floral print skirt by Cara Cara paired with a fitted blue Alexander McQueen blazer with double button detailing.

The royal wore her auburn hair down in loose waves and opted for a smoky eye and a slick of soft pink lipstick. Keeping her look simple and classic, Beatrice accessorised with a delicate silver bracelet.

Thousands of street parties are expected to be held at the weekend, with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

A palace spokeswoman said big lunches would take place from Saturday to Monday "in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship."

Take a look at all the best photos of Princess Beatrice from the coronation weekend below…

Princess Beatrice attended the coronation with her husband Jack Brooksbank

Beatrice, wearing a stylish hat with her pretty pink dress for the Coronation

Princess Beatrice opted for a bold fuchsia midi dress for her uncle's big day

Pregnant Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for a joint engagement on Sunday before the concert