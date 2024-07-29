Princess Diana wore the halterneck wedding dress way before Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex famously wore two thoroughly modern wedding dresses when she married Prince Harry - her bandeau gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy and of course, her fabulous Stella McCartney halterneck dress for her wedding reception.

We loved both looks equally - Meghan looked show-stoppingly gorgeous in each. But many adored her second dress as not only was it super chic, but she also accessorised with her late mother-in-law's aquamarine statement ring, which was a lovely, sentimental tribute to the late royal.

© Getty Princess Diana wore this stunning halterneck dress in 1992

We wonder whether she also took inspiration from one of Princess Diana's ball gowns that she wore back in 1992. The former wife of King Charles was seen arriving at Spencer House in London, not long before her tragic death. The mother-of-two chose a truly stunning dress for the occasion; a dazzling sleeveless, halterneck top and full-length flowing silk chiffon skirt.

Obviously the colour wasn't quite crystal white like Meghan's, but the style and cut were uncanny and both are beautiful, ethereal gowns. Perhaps Meghan spotted this from the archives and wanted to recreate it?

© Getty Meghan's second dress was a slinkier number by Stella McCartney

British designer Stella said of designing Meghan's show-stopping gown: "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design. It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career."

Meghan and Diana's fashion connection

Meghan has often worn items that were loved by her husband's later mother. Just last week, the former Suits star was seen having lunch in California, carrying a miniature version of Diana's well-known Dior bag, known as the 'Lady D-Lite'.

Meghan also loves her Cartier 'Tank Française' watch, which Diana also had. And let's not forget her love of a crisp white shirt - one of Diana's biggest staples.