Meghan Markle makes low-key New York trip ahead of major move – report

Meghan Markle is gearing up to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and ahead of her major moment, the Duchess of Sussex headed to New York City.

The Duchess reportedly visited the Hamptons for a business summit and was joined by entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, who founded IT Cosmetics. It's believed that Meghan is attending the summit in order to gather tips ahead of her own launch.

The business summit is being hosted by Amy Griffin, a key investor in brands like Bumble, Goop and Hello Sunshine. Among the other attendees are designer Misha Nonoo and make-up expert Victoria Jackson, both of whom are close with the Duchess.

Meghan is also likely to have met Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon, who were in attendance at the event alongside fellow actress Laura Dern and broadcaster Katie Couric.

Meghan used to run a lifestyle blog, The Tig, before she met husband Prince Harry, and she shut the website down shortly after becoming a senior member of the royal family.

It seems this year, that the mum-of-two is interested in reviving her old lifestyle career as alongside her brand, she also filmed a new show for Netflix, where she will "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertainment and friendship".

Back in April, Meghan started sending some of the products from American Riveira Orchard to her close friends. The likes of fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier, the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras, received the delivery, which contained a beautifully packaged jar of jam.

Taking to Instagram to thank Meghan for her gift, Tracy shared a photo of the jam jar surrounded by lemons. She captioned the photo: "Thank you for the delicious basket! I absolutely love this jam so not sure I'm sharing with anyone. Thank you M!"

Delfina was equally pleased to receive the sweet treat and added: "Strawberry jam makes me happy. And I [love] your jam," tagging American Riviera Orchard's Instagram page.

Royal expert Christine Ross told HELLO!: "American Riviera Orchard is a logical next step for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Before her marriage, her website The Tig was growing in popularity and notoriety.

"When it was closed prior to her wedding, there was an outcry for her down-to-earth content and insights into her lifestyle. The appeal of these websites is the relatability, like we could achieve the same level of glamour or elegance if we just had the same breakfast recipes."

