Crown Princess Victoria is straight from the ocean in figure-flattering gown
Crown Princess Victoria smiling in blue dress© Getty

Crown Princess Victoria looks straight from the ocean in most figure-flattering gown

The Swedish princess made a splash at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize ceremony

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It is hard to believe Crown Princess Victoria was at the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre on Tuesday and not emerging from the ocean. 

The future queen of Sweden, 47, was seen arriving at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize ceremony in style.

Crown Princess Victoria waving exiting car© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria looked straight from the ocean

She wore a bespoke Max Jenny dress which had a classic 1950s vintage A-line silhouette with a cinched waistline and a crew neck.

Crown Princess Victoria on stage in blue dress© Getty
Her gown was bespoke Max Jenny

The voluminous blue number had a water print to be in keeping with the evening's theme.

Crown Princess Victoria Olle Burell during the Stockholm Junior Water Prize ceremony© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria made a splash with her water dress

King Carl XVI Gustaf's daughter leaned into the nautical theme with a pair of coordinating sea blue heels from Jimmy Choo and carried the 'Layla Blue Suede Envelope Clutch' from L.K. Bennett.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria arrive at Westminster Abbey© Getty
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria arrive at Westminster Abbey

Vibrant blue is a flattering shade on the Swedish royal. She was seen arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in a cobalt pencil skirt look with a pillar box hat and matching suede pumps.

Victoria's slick bun

Crown Princess Victoria's bun© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria's signature look is a slicked bun

As per her usual style, Victoria wore her brunette locks in a low bun which was swept back from her face. It is unusual for royal women to wear their hair slicked off their faces for every outing. 

Take the Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Edinburgh for example who often rock bouncy blowdrys for public engagements. "Crown Princess Victoria’s choice of a low bun isn’t just a personal preference but a reflection of royal protocol and practicality," Art director at Neville Hair & Beauty, Jason Crozier, previously told HELLO!.

Young Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine in dresses© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria has worn her hair up since being young

"This hairstyle upholds the elegance and formality required of her royal duties, ensuring she presents a polished appearance at all public engagements. Moreover, a low bun is incredibly versatile, complementing a wide range of outfits from formal gowns to more casual attire, making it a practical choice for someone with a busy schedule like hers."

The Crown Princess' recent outings 

Crown Princess Victoria writing at desk during military training© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The training means Victoria will take a step back from her royal duties

The Princess was last spotted in camouflage military uniform as she arrived at Karolinska University Hospital for the first day of her special officer training with the Swedish Armed Forces.

Prince Daniel in suit Princess Estelle of Sweden and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in national dress© Getty
Princess Estelle and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attend Sweden's National Day

Meanwhile, in June Victoria headed out with her daughter Princess Estelle to celebrate Sweden's National Day. The royal mother-daughter duo wore traditional Swedish dress in hues of navy and mustard yellow known as the Sverigedräkten.

She last popped on a pair of stylish stilettos in May when she attended the annual meeting of the friends of the Nordic Museum and Skansen at the Nordic Museum.

Crown Princess Victoria in floral dress© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attends the annual meeting of the friends of the Nordic Museum and Skansen in florals

Crown Prince Daniel's wife wore a lilac floral dress with a dropped waist and ruching down the front. The garment also featured a floaty skirt and puffed sleeves with a crew neckline.

The mother of two opted for coordinating pastel heels and a modest nude clutch.

