Crown Princess Victoria dazzles in unexpected Zara suit in the brightest hue

The Crown Princess of Sweden was spotted in the brightest suit on Thursday and it is a royal style we can all recreate.

Crown Princess Victoria, 46, stepped out during her official visit to the United States wearing a bright emerald green blazer – the 'Lapelless Fitted Blazer in Green' style from highstreet brand Zara.

She went for a full-on bright power suit moment when she opted to pair the eye-catching jacket with the coordinating 'High-Waist Trousers with Belt in Green' from the same brand. Victoria pulled out the loud colour further by adding a printed neck scarf in green, black and white to break up the block colour moment.

For a touch of glamour, the royal popped on the timeless pointed-toe 'Scarlet Black Leather Pumps' by Gianvito Rossi, one of Princess Kate's favourite footwear brands. To complement her heels, the future monarch carried the Yves Saint Laurent 'Le Maillon Black Leather Satchel Bag' a tasteful bag with a long strap and gold hardware.

To round off the look Victoria wore her hair in her signature low bun with the hair slicked away from her face which showed off her dainty 'Amiral Oval Pearl Earrings' by Kreuger.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria's signature look is a low bun

Victoria was seen alongside her husband Prince Daniel as they attended the Green Transition Summit in Palo Alto, California. The summit, which was also attended by the Swedish Minister of State Johan Forssell, aimed to broaden and develop relations between Sweden and California in innovation, green transition and emerging technologies with a focus on artificial intelligence.

© Shutterstock Victoria pulled out all the stops in pink

Earlier in the visit the royal was spotted in another bright power suit from Zara. Victoria visited the Google HQ in Sunnyvale on Wednesday where she sported a candy pink two-piece suit which was styled with her goto 'Jill Silk Blouse in Light Pink' by Vesnaw.

© Shutterstock Victoria styled her suit with an unexpected blue bag

She accessorised the look in an unexpected way. The Princess added a muted cool-toned blue bag, the 'Carre Satchel Bag' by YSL, which contrasted with the pink of her suit. She ditched the skyscraper heels in favour of the 'Heeled Beige Suede Ankle Boots' from Marzio Stockholm.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria attended the Inaugural Reception of the New Consulate General of Sweden in a lovely floral number

The royal upped the ante when she stepped out for the Inaugural Reception of the New Consulate General of Sweden at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music on Tuesday night.

The Princess was seen re-wearing the rich green 'Anya' dress by Malina. The floor-length straight-cut gown featured a one-shoulder detail where lilac oversized flowers climbed up the shoulder and down the sleeve.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria chose an array of lavender-hued accessories

She pulled out the icy purple shade in her accessories, adding the ‘Gianvito 105’ Lavender Suede Pumps by Gianvito Rossi and a coordinating woven clutch by Bottega Veneta.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria brought back a H&M Conscious gown from 2016

The royal showed off her ability to rock an affordable and sustainable style when she opted to wear the statement 'Conscious Collection Multifunctional Earrings' from H&M. She wore a sustainable H&M gown to the French state banquet in Sweden in January.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel attend a Peace Prayer for Ukraine upon their return from America

Since her return from the United States, the royal has stepped out for another public engagement. On Saturday, the Crown Prince and Princess attended a peace prayer for Ukraine at the Stockholm Royal Palace’s Royal Chapel. Victoria wore a tasteful black look with small flags of Sweden and Ukraine pinned to her chest.