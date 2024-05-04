Crown Princess Victoria amazes in waist-cinching trousers and cropped bouclé blazer

Crown Princess Victoria looked beyond stylish as she stepped out in an on-trend cropped bouclé blazer and cinched trousers to visit the Vasa Museum in Stockholm on Thursday.

Arriving at the Brickwrecks Lego exhibition at the Vasa Museum with her husband Prince Daniel, the royal, 46, teamed her sky blue Iro blazer with a button-up blouse in a matching shade, cropped navy trousers, and a pair of white trainers to complete the off-duty look.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria teamed her blue blazer with navy cropped trousers

The royal couple were spotted admiring the Lego sculptures in the exhibition alongside members of the public. Prince Daniel, 50, also looked smart for the occasion, wearing a navy blue suit with a white shirt and a sky blue tie to match his wife's ensemble.

Victoria carried her Singular Society leather crossbody bag on one shoulder, accessorising perfectly with Kreuger Jewellery sparkling feather earrings, and her Luc of Sweden horseshoe necklace.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Prince Daniel matched his tie to his Princess Victoria's blue blazer

For her hair, the future Queen of Sweden opted for her signature low bun to highlight her pretty features while opting for a natural makeup look consisting of a flutter of black mascara, a touch of blush, and a nude lip.

Bouclé blazers are a trend that returns every spring, and the Princess of Wales is also a fan of the elegant style. Princess Victoria's Iro number featured lightly padded sleeves that enhanced the smart silhouette, perfectly complemented by the cropped long sleeve and delicate fringing across the collar and cuffs.

© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock The royal looked stylish in the all-white ensemble

The Swedish royal has been delighting fans with her countless stylish outfits lately. Last week, Victoria looked effortlessly stunning in a tailored power suit as she attended a presentation for UNDP's Human Development Report in Stockholm.

The mother-of-two's Extreme London fitted blazer with gold buttons was perfectly paired with matching flared trousers and a buckle belt with gold detailing. She rounded off the all-white ensemble with a Malene Birger reptile-effect clutch bag and a pair of pearl drop earrings with a hint of gold to tie everything together.