Duchess Sophie's bespoke £1.6k hat is all anyone can talk about at Royal Ascot

The Duchess of Edinburgh is currently ruling in the style stakes at Royal Ascot, wowing fellow attendees with her fashion-forward look.

Duchess Sophie paired a gorgeous long-sleeved Suzannah London floral print dress with Prada shoes, but it was her bespoke hat that got royal watchers really excited.

The powder blue headpiece was handmade bespoke for Sophie by hatmakers Jane Taylor Millinery, complete with handmade pansies created by flower-maker specialist Anne Tomlin, who said of the creation: "A triumph and a privilege to make silk pansies for this stunning hat."

© Getty Duchess Sophie delighted with her dramatic hat

Sophie's striking hat was adorned on both the top and bottom with the handmade décor, and reportedly cost £1,600, with comments flooding in on social media.

© Getty The underside of Sophie's hat was just as special

"Her hat coordinates beautifully with [her] dress!" one fan remarked, while another added: "Lovely! So summery."

Others praised Sophie's style in general, writing: "Love it, she seems to be having more fun than ever with her clothes," and: "I swear, Sophie is aging backwards. She's glowing and looks so beautiful. Seems to have learned the styles that complement her figure."

Sophie's floral print dress was a hint with style lovers

Another wondered if we might see the pretty gown worn by Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in future as she often rewears her mother's clothes. "Great dress. She can loan it to her daughter as well."

© Getty Duchess Sophie's hat complemented her outfit perfectly

Sophie has attended several days of Royal Ascot this week, with her other outfit wowing the crowds just as much.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-two wore a heavenly white dress featuring striking bow detailing with button-down detailing, long sleeves and a belted waist.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock On day two of Ascot, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore a white Suzannah London dress

The royal wore another striking hat that day too, opting for a pale pink, wide-brimmed hat. For a touch of sparkle, she accessorised with a pair of drop diamond earrings, and she kept her shoes simple in a pair of nude patent heels.

Following Princess Kate's lead, Sophie went for a sustainable vibe with her handbag, using a Strathberry bag she's been spotted with on several occasions.

It wasn't just Sophie's outfit choices that have excited royal watchers this week, her choice of companion delighted fans too, with the royal choosing to attend Royal Ascot with her 92-year-old father, Christopher Rhys-Jones, on Thursday.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh with her father Christopher Rhys-Jones

Standing arm-in-arm in the Royal Enclosure, the father-and-daughter duo appeared to be in great spirits as they watched the royal carriage procession before taking in much of the action on the racecourse.

