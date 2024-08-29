Princess Beatrice wears statement crown in unseen wedding photos

Though she had one of the smallest royal weddings in recent memory, Princess Beatrice's lockdown wedding was among the most traditional when it came to her outfit.

The princess' wedding dress and sparkling tiara were both borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, creating a timeless bridal look.

Princess Beatrice doesn't always go for a traditional wedding style, though, as proven in unseen photos from her friend Marissa Montgomery's wedding, which took place in June 2024.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in her floral dress

Actress Rebel Wilson, who was also part of the wedding party, took to Instagram to share photos from the special day, revealing Princess Beatrice's beautiful outfit – including an unusual crown.

We're familiar with seeing the royal in tiaras and statement headpieces, but for Marissa's wedding, Princess Beatrice wore a crown of a different kind.

Atop her tumbling auburn hair, the 36-year-old wore an intricate flower crown crafted from classic wedding flower gypsophila, often referred to a 'gyp' in the wedding industry. Marissa's flower girls, who included Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce, also wore gym crowns, suggesting Princess Beatrice was part of the wedding party, despite not being in a traditional bridesmaid dress.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice looked lovely in her flower crown

For her dress of choice, Princess Beatrice opted for a tried and tested, royally loved brand, donning Erdem's 'Cordelia' Floral Print Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress. The blue dress was adorned with a ditzy floral print, perfect for the summer wedding.

Judging by the other woman in Rebel's photo, who the actress referred to as an "impressive girl squad", the dress code may well have requested florals, as everyone was rocking a petal-print dress.

On her feet, Princess Beatrice wore her favourite two-tone Chanel pumps, which she has worn for numerous special occasions, including private dinners in London, Royal Ascot and to various public engagements – we suspect they must be comfortable!

Party time

Photos from Marissa's wedding shared by Rebel proved that the ladies let their hair down, with snaps showing the girl squad raising a glass to the bride, drinking from classy coupes – we'd expect nothing less from royalty!

Never one to miss a knees up, Princess Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson was also in attendance. She missed the floral memo, but looked elegant in a navy blue wrap dress and Chanel shoes – like mother like daughter!

Princess Beatrice has certainly had a fun-filled summer this year, with photos of the royal letting her hair down at various events appearing on social media.

July saw the mother of one attend a music festival in Berkshire – donning a flower crown once more – plus she made her annual pilgrimage to Glastonbury too.