Princess Anne surprises in off-duty model look wearing Adidas trainers and bucket hat

Princess Anne's style credentials have pipped her as one of the best-dressed royal ladies for several decades.

With her penchant for timeless silhouettes and ability to re-wear clothes from her twenties while making them look current, the thrifty Princess Royal's sartorial prowess at 73 continues to reign supreme.

The Princess opted for practicality over style on day five of the 2024 Paris Olympics, battling against the Parisian heat in breezy black trousers and a loose-fitting cotton top.

© Getty The Princess of Style: Princess Anne wears sporty sneakers and a bucket hat in Paris

The former Olympian, who is typically only seen wearing tailored separates and elegant workwear, rocked a pair of £150 black Hockey Lux field shoes from Adidas.

The sporty sneakers, which are typically worn to play hockey, looked similar to the brand's best-selling 'Samba' trainers, which have been coined as the It-girl shoe and can often be seen on the likes of Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and even Harry Styles.

© Getty Bella Hadid (R) and Hailey Bieber wearing Adidas Sambas

Adding to her edgy ensemble, Princess Anne accessorised with reflective racer sunglasses and a white Adidas bucket hat - the kind of sartorial combination that could be accredited to a model's 'off duty' street style.

Princess Anne wearing a bucket hat is a first for the royal mother-of-two, who styled her raven hair in her signature neat chignon - a hairstyle she's worn for almost five decades.

© Getty Princess Anne sported a bucket hat in Paris

The royal, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee, met with athletes and coaches as she visited the Team GB House in Paris on Wednesday. She attended with her husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence.

Princess Anne bounces back after injury

The Princess Royal's return to the spotlight at the Paris Olympics comes shortly after she was hospitalised after suffering minor head injuries and a concussion.

© Getty The Princess Royal paid a visit to the Team GB House in Paris

Princess Anne, who is a keen equestrian, suffered injuries after falling off a horse. She was admitted on 23 June following the incident at her Gloucestershire home, Gatcombe Park and spent five nights being treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being discharged.

She made her first public appearance at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire on 12 July, where she admitted to guests she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident. She was seen sporting a bruise under her left eye.