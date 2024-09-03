Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne wows in white flares for 70s waterside photoshoot
HRH Princess Anne, Princess Royal tours the Showground as she visits during the second day of the 160th Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2018 in Harrogate, England. © Ian Forsyth

The Princess Royal's 1970s style was impeccable

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Earlier this year, Princess Anne surprised the nation when she stepped out in a fashion-forward pair of white flared jeans.

More frequently seen in cigarette trousers or smart skirt suits, the wide-legged jeans were a departure from her usual style, however, an unearthed photo of the Princess Royal taken back in the 1970s, shows that flared white jeans are a favourite of the King's sister.

The coastal photo, taken in Ethiopia, sees Princess Anne beaming for the camera as she poses for a shorefront photo shoot. Along with her super wide-legged white flares, the royal donned a puff-sleeved shirt and stylish white buckled shoes.

   
Princess Anne sitting on a rocky beach by a lake while in Ethiopis Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise sitting on a rocky beach by a lake while in Ethiopia© Getty
Princess Anne looked stylish in white flares

While she is known for her perfectly styled updo hairstyles now, in the throwback photo, Princess Anne's hair is long and loose with enviable volume at the roots. The royal was around 26 when the photo was taken and even then, it was rare to see her with her hair down.

Princess Anne's 2024 white flares were understated, but her 1970s pair feature a stylish check print – similar to many pairs her sister-in-law, Sophie Edinburgh frequently wears for public outings.

Like mother, like daughter

Princess Anne isn't alone in her love of white trousers. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, frequently wears white trews, switching between riding jodhpurs in the shade, loose-fit white trousers for days out with the children, plus the early 2000s Sloane Square uniform of white skinny jeans and an oversized boho top – a style Princess Kate was also a fan of in her pre-royal years.

Zara Tindall smiling in a white dress and blue top with a horse© Getty
Zara Tindall loves white jeans too

Princess Anne's busy summer

Earlier this year, we were fretting that we might see less of the Princess Royal this summer, after she was involved in an accident at home in Gatcombe Park that left her with a concussion.

Princess Anne in a navy blue outfit and sunglasses© Francois Nel
Princess Anne was injured earlier this summer

The 74-year-old was expected to take it easy during her recovery, but in true Princess Anne style, she was back to work in no time after a short stay at hospital in Bristol.

The hardest-working royal wasted no time in getting back to engagements, travelling to Paris for the Olympics, before heading to Edinburgh for the military tattoo, then making her way to Balmoral for the family's traditional summer stay in the highlands.

It's likely that the royal was excited to spend time in Scotland, as the country allows her to indulge in her love of pharology – the term given to the activity of visiting lighthouses.

The princess royal is believed to have made it her mission to visit all of the lighthouse sights in Scotland, and we bet she's managed to tick off a few while up there this summer!

