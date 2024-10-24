Queen Mary takes centre stage in figure-sculpting trousers

Queen Mary of Denmark looked pristine on Tuesday as she stepped out during her two-day visit to Germany to meet well-wishers in front of the Schleswig-Holstein state government building in Kiel.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen wearing an unexpected pair of burnt orange trousers from The Fold before opening an energy conference at the Geomar lecture hall which flattered her figure.

© Getty Queen Mary rocked unexpected orange trousers The vibrant waist-cinching garment was paired with a white blouse covered in burgundy flowers from ME + EM to tie in with her chocolate brown single-breasted jacket from Harris Wharf.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary's Greatest Looks

© Getty Queen Mary waved alongside Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther and his wife Anke Guenther Rounding off her look was a pair of tan Malone Souliers heels in the 'Maureen' style and her brunette locks were worn in tumbling curls. She also surprised onlookers by sporting a pair of tortoiseshell glasses.

© Getty Queen Mary slipped a trench coat over her outfit Later in the day, Mary layered up for a walk along the quay to the Reventloubrücke ferry pier with Minister-President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther, adding a navy scarf and a Harris Wharf trench coat to her outfit.

She made a further tweak to her look when she arrived at the site of the Danevirke Museum, swapping her designer heels for a pair of flat navy suede boots - the 'Buckle Chelsea Boots' from Prada.

Unexpected orange © Kongehuset Queen Mary rocked a burnt orange coat Though orange isn't a colour Mary wears often, she did wear it in the form of a longline coat during an engagement earlier this month and rocked the vibrant hue with ease.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary looked like an autumnal dream in berry-toned boots King Frederik and his wife headed out to Holstebro to mark the city's 750-year city anniversary where Mary styled her eye-catching outerwear from Max Mara with the 'Jacqui B' dress from Saloni, the 'Gainsbourg 85 Burgundy' boots from Aquazzura and a headband from Jane Taylor.

A special ballgown moment © Getty The royal teamed her red satin gown with silver accessories and a pearl-adorned clutch bag Just the night before, Queen Mary put on one of her best ballgowns of the year to accompany King Frederik to a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin at Bellevue Palace.

© Getty Elke Büdenbender, Queen Mary, King Frederik and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended a dinner The mother of four wowed in a belted satin gown from Carolina Herrera in a scarlet hue. The crew-neck gown with capped sleeves was teamed with the 'Embellished Red Satin Pumps' from Rupert Sanderson. She also added two special touches to the look. The Queen wore the beautiful 'Snowdrop' earrings from Dulong - a sentimental pair as the royal wore them on her wedding day in 2004.

© Getty Mary paid tribute to the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway DISCOVER: Queen Mary recycles most breathtaking strapless gown in her collection King Frederik's wife also wore a pearl bracelet featuring a portrait of the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway.