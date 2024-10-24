Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary turns heads in figure-sculpting trousers
Queen Mary waving in front of Flenburghus© Getty

Queen Mary takes centre stage in figure-sculpting trousers

King Frederik's wife wore eye-catching orange in Germany

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary of Denmark looked pristine on Tuesday as she stepped out during her two-day visit to Germany to meet well-wishers in front of the Schleswig-Holstein state government building in Kiel.

The Australian-born royal, 52, was seen wearing an unexpected pair of burnt orange trousers from The Fold before opening an energy conference at the Geomar lecture hall which flattered her figure.

Queen Mary wearing unexpected orange trousers greeting public© Getty
Queen Mary rocked unexpected orange trousers

The vibrant waist-cinching garment was paired with a white blouse covered in burgundy flowers from ME + EM to tie in with her chocolate brown single-breasted jacket from Harris Wharf.

Queen Mary waving alongside Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther and his wife Anke Guenther© Getty
Queen Mary waved alongside Minister President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther and his wife Anke Guenther

Rounding off her look was a pair of tan Malone Souliers heels in the 'Maureen' style and her brunette locks were worn in tumbling curls. She also surprised onlookers by sporting a pair of tortoiseshell glasses.

Queen Mary walking on pier in a trench coat over her outfit© Getty
Queen Mary slipped a trench coat over her outfit

Later in the day, Mary layered up for a walk along the quay to the Reventloubrücke ferry pier with Minister-President of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Guenther, adding a navy scarf and a Harris Wharf trench coat to her outfit.

She made a further tweak to her look when she arrived at the site of the Danevirke Museum, swapping her designer heels for a pair of flat navy suede boots - the 'Buckle Chelsea Boots' from Prada.

Unexpected orange

Queen Mary waving in burnt orange coat beside Frederik© Kongehuset
Queen Mary rocked a burnt orange coat

Though orange isn't a colour Mary wears often, she did wear it in the form of a longline coat during an engagement earlier this month and rocked the vibrant hue with ease.

Queen Mary in orange coat under umbrella with frederik© Kongehuset
Queen Mary looked like an autumnal dream in berry-toned boots

King Frederik and his wife headed out to Holstebro to mark the city's 750-year city anniversary where Mary styled her eye-catching outerwear from Max Mara with the 'Jacqui B' dress from Saloni, the 'Gainsbourg 85 Burgundy' boots from Aquazzura and a headband from Jane Taylor.

A special ballgown moment

Queen Mary wearing a red satin gown and silver accessories © Getty
The royal teamed her red satin gown with silver accessories and a pearl-adorned clutch bag

Just the night before, Queen Mary put on one of her best ballgowns of the year to accompany King Frederik to a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin at Bellevue Palace. 

Elke BÜdenbender, Queen Mary of Denmark, King Frederik X and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier pose in smart dress© Getty
Elke Büdenbender, Queen Mary, King Frederik and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended a dinner

The mother of four wowed in a belted satin gown from Carolina Herrera in a scarlet hue. The crew-neck gown with capped sleeves was teamed with the 'Embellished Red Satin Pumps' from Rupert Sanderson. 

She also added two special touches to the look. The Queen wore the beautiful 'Snowdrop' earrings from Dulong - a sentimental pair as the royal wore them on her wedding day in 2004.

queen Mary with bracelet with portrait of Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway© Getty
Mary paid tribute to the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway

King Frederik's wife also wore a pearl bracelet featuring a portrait of the late Queen Josefina of Sweden-Norway.

