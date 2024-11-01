Princess Eugenie's son Ernest's adorable Halloween costume from older brother August

Princess Eugenie has been known to mark Halloween in the past, from dressing up with her cousin Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle back in 2016 to sharing photos of her baby son August's first Halloween in 2021.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter currently lives in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their sons August and Ernest. The young family likely celebrated the spooky season privately at home as they have in the past, and August may have passed down his adorable costumes to his younger brother.

August was pictured in a blue monster onesie

Back in 2021, he was pictured crawling towards the camera wearing a blue furry monster costume with orange ears and multiple eyes.

Eugenie joked in the Instagram Stories caption: "At least my little monster is scary."

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack's son was pictured playing with a Minions toy

While the toddler – who was eight months old at the time – would have quickly grown out of his onesie, Eugenie has long been a champion of sustainability and would likely recycle his clothes for Ernest.

© Instagram The couple share two sons August and Ernest

Her youngest son was born in May 2023, so he would have been five months old for Halloween last year and 17 months old this year.

Cousin Halloween

© Netflix Harry and Meghan enjoyed a fun night out with Eugenie and Jack in 2016

Eugenie and Jack may also have embraced the spooky season, carving pumpkins or trick or treating with their sons in the warm 19-degree Portugal weather.

The couple previously got stuck into a post-apocalyptic theme with the Sussexes eight years ago.

Meghan explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021: "The four of us just snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

While Harry wore friend and actor Tom Hardy's Mad Max costume, Meghan rocked an aviator hat and Eugenie dressed in a pink headscarf and goggles with smeared makeup. See inside their secret royal night out...

WATCH: Inside Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Halloween night out with Eugenie & Jack

Sharing more detail about the party in his book Spare, Harry revealed his nerves about his fancy dress costume.

"We invited Euge and Jack to join us for Halloween. And Meg's best friend Markus. Toronto’s Soho House was having a big party and the theme was 'Apocalypse.' Dress accordingly. I mumbled to Meg that I’d not had great luck with themed fancy-dress parties, but I'd give it another go."

He added: "I tried it on in Meg's little bathroom. When I came out, she roared with laughter."

