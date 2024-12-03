Princess Eugenie is a winter dream in green silk and wedding hair

Princess Eugenie wrapped up warm for her latest outing at Springfield Hospital, concealing much of her outfit underneath a long black jacket.

Barely visible at the hem of the elegant coat was the royal's forest green silk midi skirt and black suede knee-high boots.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared photos from her visit to Springfield Hospital

Beauty-wise, Eugenie looked perfectly preened with coiffed hair parted at the side and pulled back into a low twisted chignon, not unlike her wedding day.

Back in 2018, the royal bride married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in a low-back Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos gown that showed off her scoliosis surgery scar and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.

© Instagram The royal showed off her chic hairstyle

With the front sections of her hair parted and pulled behind her ears, the crown of her head backcombed and smoothed over to create volume, and the pinned curls, hairstylist Sonnie Jo Macfarlane's creation was a more intricate version of her most recent look.

"It was an absolute pleasure to visit another incredible project championed by @_hospitalrooms at Springfield Hospital @swlstg last week," Eugenie captioned the Instagram photos.

© Getty Princess Eugenie wore her hair in an intricate chignon on her wedding day

"Hospital Rooms brings creativity, colour and kindness to mental health hospitals and as an avid art lover, it was truly incredible to see.

"During my visit, @_hospitalrooms shared their inspiring art programme and I was fortunate enough to meet the amazing teams and patients on Bluebell Ward and at Springfield Hospital #hospitalrooms."

© Getty Eugenie and Jack got married at St George's Chapel in 2018

Eugenie previously admitted she struggled to wear heels and loves high street stores such as Zara.

Speaking about her daily routine to Harper's BAZAAR in 2016, she said: "I wear a dress and boots to work. I've started wearing high heels, which is so grown-up. But they're painful by the end of the day. I look at people wearing heels in movies and I'm like, 'How do they do that?'

"For clothes, I love Sandro and Maje. Zara is great for work, and bits from Topshop. My favorite is my lace bomber jacket from Essentiel Antwerp. And I live in my Rag & Bone ankle boots."

She added that she changes for evening events, but she isn't opposed to recycling outfits.

"I love trying new looks. I don't want to be pigeonholed. You wear the same thing twice? Great. If you don't, great!" Eugenie said.

