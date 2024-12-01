Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sporty Zara Tindall goes off-duty in burgundy leggings and puffer coat
Zara Tindall takes part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity Cycle Challenge on November 30, 2024 in Datchet, England. Cycle4Caroline is an eleven day endurance charity bike ride in memory of equestrian event rider Caroline March who died in March 2024 following a riding accident in 2022 which left her paralysed. The cycle ride began at Blair Castle in Scotland on November 20 and is due to finish at The Savoy Hotel in London on November 30.

Sporty Zara Tindall looks phenomenal in burgundy leggings on gritty cycle challenge

The athletic royal looked super chic in active wear

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall showcased her athletic prowess on Saturday, joining cyclists as part of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance charity cycle challenge. 

The daughter of Princess Anne joined the final leg of the eleven day endurance charity bike ride in memory of equestrian event rider Caroline Marc, who died in March 2024 following a riding accident in 2022 which left her paralysed. 

Zara Tindall takes part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity cycle challenge
Zara Tindall takes part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity cycle challenge

The cycle ride began at Blair Castle in Scotland on 20 November and finished at The Savoy Hotel in London on Saturday.

The royal got stuck into the cycle challenge
The royal got stuck into the cycle challenge

Zara, 43, dressed for the occasion in burgundy athleisure leggings, a navy cycling jacket and black cycling gloves. The royal added a white helmet, slicking her blonde hair into a neat, low bun.

Zara looked radiant as she went makeup free for the occasion
Zara looked radiant as she went makeup free for the occasion

The mother-of-three, who shares children Mia, Lena and Lucas with her husband Mike Tindall, was makeup-free for the sporty occasion, looking radiant as she showed off her glowy complexion.

The royal rocked a navy puffer jacket
The royal rocked a navy puffer jacket

Later, the royal was seen layering in a full-length navy puffer jacket elevated with gold hardware.

Zara and Mike Tindall on red carpet
Zara and Mike Tindall headed to the 2024 Beauty Awards

Zara's off-duty look is a stark contrast from the last time the royal was seen in public, when she stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Mike. 

The Princess Royal's daughter accompanied her rugby star husband, who is an ambassador for CBD food supplement brand Pureis, at the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

Zara in black dress on red carpet
Zara rocked a Self-Portrait dress

The former Olympian wore a figure-flattering black dress from the Princess of Wales' favorite brand, Self-Portrait, featuring a sheer cut-out skirt and opaque bodice. 

The A-line number also featured floral bejewelled buttons down the front and a bow made from rhinestones around the neck. The designer number was teamed with the 'Rebecca' pumps from Emmy London.

