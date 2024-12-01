Sporty Zara Tindall looks phenomenal in burgundy leggings on gritty cycle challenge

Zara Tindall showcased her athletic prowess on Saturday, joining cyclists as part of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance charity cycle challenge.

The daughter of Princess Anne joined the final leg of the eleven day endurance charity bike ride in memory of equestrian event rider Caroline Marc, who died in March 2024 following a riding accident in 2022 which left her paralysed.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara Tindall takes part in the final leg of the Cycle4Caroline Endurance Charity cycle challenge The cycle ride began at Blair Castle in Scotland on 20 November and finished at The Savoy Hotel in London on Saturday.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara looked radiant as she went makeup free for the occasion The mother-of-three, who shares children Mia, Lena and Lucas with her husband Mike Tindall, was makeup-free for the sporty occasion, looking radiant as she showed off her glowy complexion.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The royal rocked a navy puffer jacket Later, the royal was seen layering in a full-length navy puffer jacket elevated with gold hardware.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall headed to the 2024 Beauty Awards Zara's off-duty look is a stark contrast from the last time the royal was seen in public, when she stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Mike. The Princess Royal's daughter accompanied her rugby star husband, who is an ambassador for CBD food supplement brand Pureis, at the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.

© Getty Zara rocked a Self-Portrait dress The former Olympian wore a figure-flattering black dress from the Princess of Wales' favorite brand, Self-Portrait, featuring a sheer cut-out skirt and opaque bodice. The A-line number also featured floral bejewelled buttons down the front and a bow made from rhinestones around the neck. The designer number was teamed with the 'Rebecca' pumps from Emmy London.