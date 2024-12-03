Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene surprises in unexpected knitwear and killer boots
Princess Charlene gets festive in unexpected sequin knitwear and killer boots

The royal posed with Prince Albert and their children for their annual Christmas card

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene always puts together her most glamorous looks for the annual royal Christmas Card but the 2024 edition was surprisingly casual. 

The Monagasque royal, 46, was seen in a beautiful photo taken by Eric Mathon and released earlier this week wearing a sequin-embellished sequinned taupe jumper from Ralph Lauren with a high neckline and long sleeves.

monaco royals posing for portrait

The surprisingly relaxed knitwear was teamed with a pair of brown trousers and the most incredible chocolate brown boots - the brand new 'Lyell 85' style from Gianvito Rossi. 

The Princess' blonde hair, which she has been growing out over the last couple of months, was worn up with curled face-framing pieces. 

Her twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, both nine, were so sweet in coordinating jumpers while Prince Albert wore cream knitwear and a checked brown shirt to match his wife.

Princess Charlene Prince Albert and their twins on their 2023 Christmas card

Princess Charlene's Christmas cards

The former Olympian rocked a totally different look for her 2023 card. Charlene could have been a movie star in a sumptuous olive-green velvet gown with an asymmetrical neckline and trailing skirt.

princess charlene, prince albert, prince jacques, and princess gabriella pose under christmas tree in palace© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace of Monaco

Meanwhile, in 2022 the mother of two was the belle of the ball in a forest green plunging gown with jewels covering her chest. She looked markedly different with platinum blonde cropped locks as she posed with her family who all wore their finest clothes.

Princess Charlene looked radiant in a houndstooth coat © Getty Images

Charlene's recent looks

The former professional swimmer has been getting in the festive season with her recent outfits. She lit up Monaco at the launching of the Christmas illuminations on Place du Casino in the Emilia Wickstead 'Kelin' wool coat with beautiful leather gloves and the coordinating 'Ribbon 85' boots from Gianvito Rossi.

Princess Charlene in black cut out jacket and Prince Albert poses in suit© Getty

It was the second look of the day as she attended the inauguration of the New Moods music venue wearing the highly unusual laser cut 'Napa Leather Duster Vest' from Akris with a black roll-neck and the poppiest pink lip.

Ugo Monye, Brian O'Driscoll pose for a photo with Antoine Dupont of France and Charlene, Princess of Monaco© Getty

The gem in the crown of Charlene's winter style thus far was the all-black ensemble she wore to the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on 24 November. 

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene is pure perfection in fitted leather jacket

Charlene was breathtaking in a bejewelled bustier with a fitted full-length blazer dress, both from Alexander McQueen. Her updo revealed a gorgeous pair of flower-shaped diamond earrings and her makeup look featured a frosty lilac eyeshadow and coral lip. 

