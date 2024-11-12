Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's cinched gown and Zara Tindall's sculpted cocktail dress

As the royal style set enters November, we look forward to a month of impeccable style. If October is anything to go by royal fans can look forward to printed dresses, cinched blazers, and heeled boots - all the sartorial highlights of the chillier weather.
Remembrance Weekend, one of the most poignant events in the British royal calendar, also saw the public reunion of William and Kate with Princess Anne, King Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. All involved pulled out their most pristine looks for the moving occasion.
Who was on our Royal Style Watch this November? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…
The Duchess of Edinburgh chose a tasteful look for her appearance at The Royal Albert Hall during the Remembrance Festival on Saturday. Sophie, 59, looked poised in a crushed velvet dress, the 'Grandad' style from Suzannah London with Dior pumps and an embellished Museum Selection bag.
Zara Tindall looked splendid as she stepped out for a gala dinner at The Caledonian Club last weekend. Princess Anne's daughter, 42, rocked a black cocktail dress with a bold floral print in hues of purple and cobalt. The puff sleeve number was styled with £14,830 earrings from Calleija and black heels.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne opted for a rare printed moment for a dinner event hosted by Leuchie House, a charity that provides respite breaks for people living with long-term neurological conditions. Anne re-wore her 30-year-old green shift dress with a double string of pearls for a timeless look.
Queen Mary
Queen Mary of Denmark, 52, outdid herself in a gorgeous navy suit from The Fold which was teamed with a red blouse with a pie crust collar from Isabel Marant for a visit to the Deaconess Foundation.
Queen Letizia of Spain, 52, nailed workwear chic when she met members of the Spanish Porphyria Association. The royal wore a green-toned grey double-breasted suit and black kitten heels.
