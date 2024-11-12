Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's cinched gown and Zara Tindall's sculpted cocktail dress

As the royal style set enters November, we look forward to a month of impeccable style. If October is anything to go by royal fans can look forward to printed dresses, cinched blazers, and heeled boots - all the sartorial highlights of the chillier weather.

The month started strong with Duchess Sophie pulling out one of her best knitted looks. The Queens of Spain and Denmark have also been keeping us on our toes with a selection of stylish suits that are proving to be a wardrobe staple for royal women across Europe.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 5 Times royals recycled their best outfits

Remembrance Weekend, one of the most poignant events in the British royal calendar, also saw the public reunion of William and Kate with Princess Anne, King Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. All involved pulled out their most pristine looks for the moving occasion.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this November? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes…

Princess Kate © CHRIS J RATCLIFFE The Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen dress The Princess of Wales, 42, looked elegant as ever as she stepped out on Saturday evening for an appearance at the annual Festival of Remembrance. Prince William's wife wore a cinched black coat dress from Alexander McQueen teamed with black 'Romy 100' pumps from Jimmy Choo and a Chanel quilted clutch for a touch of old-money luxury.

Duchess Sophie © WPA Pool Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely in velvet The Duchess of Edinburgh chose a tasteful look for her appearance at The Royal Albert Hall during the Remembrance Festival on Saturday. Sophie, 59, looked poised in a crushed velvet dress, the 'Grandad' style from Suzannah London with Dior pumps and an embellished Museum Selection bag.

Princess Beatrice © The King’s Foundation Princess Beatrice visited the exhibition by the King’s Foundation textiles graduates Expectant mother Princess Beatrice, 36, looked lovely in a knitted co-ord as she visited The King's Foundation's Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel. The royal teamed the black ensemble with a longline coat and heeled ankle boots.

Zara Tindall View post on Instagram Zara Tindall looked splendid as she stepped out for a gala dinner at The Caledonian Club last weekend. Princess Anne's daughter, 42, rocked a black cocktail dress with a bold floral print in hues of purple and cobalt. The puff sleeve number was styled with £14,830 earrings from Calleija and black heels.

Princess Anne © X / @LeuchieHouse Princess Anne hosted the charity dinner at the Palace of Holyrood House Princess Anne opted for a rare printed moment for a dinner event hosted by Leuchie House, a charity that provides respite breaks for people living with long-term neurological conditions. Anne re-wore her 30-year-old green shift dress with a double string of pearls for a timeless look.

Queen Mary © Kongehuset Queen Mary wore a silhouette-snatching suit Queen Mary of Denmark, 52, outdid herself in a gorgeous navy suit from The Fold which was teamed with a red blouse with a pie crust collar from Isabel Marant for a visit to the Deaconess Foundation.

Queen Letizia © Getty Queen Letizia rocked a double-breasted suit DISCOVER: Royal style twins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in identical outfits Queen Letizia of Spain, 52, nailed workwear chic when she met members of the Spanish Porphyria Association. The royal wore a green-toned grey double-breasted suit and black kitten heels.