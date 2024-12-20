Duchess Sophie's long-forgotten Christmas party mini dress was next level

The Duchess of Edinburgh always looks pristine for a festive outing but a certain look prior to her royal wedding.

Prince Edward's then-girlfriend Sophie Rhys-Jones, now 59, was spotted arriving at the Duke Of Edinburgh Award Christmas party at London's Hilton Hotel in 1995 looking incredible in a little black dress.

© Getty The mother of two, who was just 30 at the time, chose a velvet mini dress with long sleeves and a scooped neckline. The figure-flattering number featuring large floral-shaped buttons was teamed with a beaded necklace and matching statement earrings.



© Getty The PR executive, who got engaged to the prince in December 1998, teamed her mini dress with sheer black tights and patent pumps. Her hair was poles apart from the swishy blowdries she rocks now.



© Getty Sophie rocked an uber-cropped style which was parted to the side and tucked behind the ear.



© Getty Sophie's Christmas debut The pinnacle of the royal festive calendar is the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk followed by a walkabout to share festive wishes with members of the public. The then-Countess of Wessex joined Edward for her first Christmas at Sandringham just six months after their royal wedding in 1999. Sophie was seen wearing a classic cream longline coat.

© Getty Her stylish outerwear was teamed with a dramatic pistachio-hued hat and a box bag.



© Getty Images For the service in 2000, the royal could have been Jackie Kennedy in a 1960s-style coat dress adorned with furry cuffs and collar. Her white heels and gloves added to the vintage aesthetic.



© Getty Meanwhile, in 2009, the Duchess opted for a pop of colour through her ruby red pumps, clutch bag, and fascinator to accessorise her grey check coat dress.

