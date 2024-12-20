Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's long-forgotten Christmas party mini dress was next level
The Countess Of Wessex in black dress and diamond choker© Getty

Prince Edward took his girlfriend to the Duke Of Edinburgh's Award Christmas party in 1995

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh always looks pristine for a festive outing but a certain look prior to her royal wedding.

Prince Edward's then-girlfriend Sophie Rhys-Jones, now 59, was spotted arriving at the Duke Of Edinburgh Award Christmas party at London's Hilton Hotel in 1995 looking incredible in a little black dress.

Prince Edward and sophie in black tie© Getty

The mother of two, who was just 30 at the time, chose a velvet mini dress with long sleeves and a scooped neckline. The figure-flattering number featuring large floral-shaped buttons was teamed with a beaded necklace and matching statement earrings.

Prince Edward and Sophie in black dress© Getty

The PR executive, who got engaged to the prince in December 1998, teamed her mini dress with sheer black tights and patent pumps. Her hair was poles apart from the swishy blowdries she rocks now.

sophie in black exiting party© Getty

Sophie rocked an uber-cropped style which was parted to the side and tucked behind the ear.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex at Sandringham parish church© Getty

Sophie's Christmas debut

The pinnacle of the royal festive calendar is the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk followed by a walkabout to share festive wishes with members of the public.

The then-Countess of Wessex joined Edward for her first Christmas at Sandringham just six months after their royal wedding in 1999. Sophie was seen wearing a classic cream longline coat. 

Sophie in light green hat© Getty

Her stylish outerwear was teamed with a dramatic pistachio-hued hat and a box bag.

© Getty Images

For the service in 2000, the royal could have been Jackie Kennedy in a 1960s-style coat dress adorned with furry cuffs and collar. Her white heels and gloves added to the vintage aesthetic.

Sophie in grey check coat dress with red accessories© Getty

Meanwhile, in 2009, the Duchess opted for a pop of colour through her ruby red pumps, clutch bag, and fascinator to accessorise her grey check coat dress.

he Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall, Lena Tindall and Mike Tindall attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. © Joe Giddens - PA Images

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie paints 'incredible' Christmas painting during special outing - exclusive details

In 2023, Prince William's aunt went for elevated neutrals pinned on her Claire Mischevani coat dress with animal print accessories. We can't wait to see what she will pull out of the bag for this year's outing.

