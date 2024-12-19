Duchess Sophie dines out in gorgeous polka dot look

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely on Thursday as she was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace by car with Prince Edward for the traditional pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted wearing a cream wool coat with a navy and white polka dot dress peeking out at the neckline.

© Getty Her look, which featured a sharp collar, was teamed with a simple pair of diamond stud earrings and her sandy blonde hair was worn in a classic blow-dry.



© Getty The Buckingham Palace lunch is a private event hosted by the monarch intended for senior royals who will not be attending Christmas celebrations at the King’s Norfolk home on the Sandringham Estate.



© Getty Sophie in polka dots It isn't every day that Sophie wears polka dots as she often favours animal print. However, the royal did look lovely in the vintage print when she visited the Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo.

© Getty The Duchess wore a navy and white spotty dress with white Penelope Chilvers wedges. Meanwhile, she mixed polka dots and florals for a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace in June 2023.



© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh's festive looks Sophie stepped out the day before wearing the brightest trousers in her collection. Prince Edward's wife visited charity The Lighthouse wearing festive green trousers from Emilia Wickstead.

© Getty The vibrant garment was paired with a berry-hued blouse with a pie-crust collar from Soler London and a longline coat in the same warm hue from Vince. Rounding off the look was a brand new pair of Jimmy Choo ankle boots.



© Shutterstock Prior to this, the mother of two stepped out on a Christmas visit to Disability Initiative resource centre in Camberley. She rolled the tops of her over-the-knee 'Piper 85' boots in tan suede from Gianvito Rossi to create a shin-length style.



© Shutterstock Her transformed boots peeked out from beneath her maroon Amanda Ross x Soler which was styled with a chocolate brown roll-neck sweater.



© David Hartley/Shutterstock Prince William's aunt also embraced her love of print as she visited St. Anne's Parish Hall for the W.I. Christmas celebrations earlier this month. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's dripping diamond necklace she never wears in public She opted for a simple black structured blazer and classic roll-neck to offset her colourful floaty skirt covered in a paisley print from Matelier.