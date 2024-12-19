Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie dines out in flattering printed look
Sophie close up in polka dot dress© Getty

Duchess Sophie dines out in gorgeous polka dot look

Prince Edward and his wife arrived for lunch at Buckingham Palace  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely on Thursday as she was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace by car with Prince Edward for the traditional pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was spotted wearing a cream wool coat with a navy and white polka dot dress peeking out at the neckline. 

Duchess Sophie wearing polka dots and cream coat© Getty

Her look, which featured a sharp collar, was teamed with a simple pair of diamond stud earrings and her sandy blonde hair was worn in a classic blow-dry.

Edward and Sophie arriving at the King's lunch © Getty

The Buckingham Palace lunch is a private event hosted by the monarch intended for senior royals who will not be attending Christmas celebrations at the King’s Norfolk home on the Sandringham Estate.

Sophie in navy and white dotty dress© Getty

Sophie in polka dots

It isn't every day that Sophie wears polka dots as she often favours animal print. However, the royal did look lovely in the vintage print when she visited the Wild Place Project at Bristol Zoo.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh shaking hand of man at palace© Getty

The Duchess wore a navy and white spotty dress with white Penelope Chilvers wedges. Meanwhile, she mixed polka dots and florals for a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise at Buckingham Palace in June 2023.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Patron, visits The Lighthouse on December 18, 2024 in Woking, England. The Lighthouse is a community charity with hubs in Surrey and Hampshire which hosts a range of creative projects to support, encourage and empower those who find themselves in need. During her visit The Duchess helped volunteers to serve food and spent time talking with beneficiaries.© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh's festive looks

Sophie stepped out the day before wearing the brightest trousers in her collection. Prince Edward's wife visited charity The Lighthouse wearing festive green trousers from Emilia Wickstead.

The royal rocked a plum-hued blouse with bold green trousers© Getty

The vibrant garment was paired with a berry-hued blouse with a pie-crust collar from Soler London and a longline coat in the same warm hue from Vince. Rounding off the look was a brand new pair of Jimmy Choo ankle boots.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sitting playing triangle© Shutterstock

Prior to this, the mother of two stepped out on a Christmas visit to Disability Initiative resource centre in Camberley. She rolled the tops of her over-the-knee 'Piper 85' boots in tan suede from Gianvito Rossi to create a shin-length style.

Sophie sat with people playing triangle© Shutterstock

Her transformed boots peeked out from beneath her maroon Amanda Ross x Soler which was styled with a chocolate brown roll-neck sweater.

Duchess Sophie has a rule book for stylish winter dressing© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Prince William's aunt also embraced her love of print as she visited St. Anne's Parish Hall for the W.I. Christmas celebrations earlier this month.

She opted for a simple black structured blazer and classic roll-neck to offset her colourful floaty skirt covered in a paisley print from Matelier.

