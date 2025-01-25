Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Duchess Sophie's lavish 60th birthday plans: from partying with Kate Middleton to celebrity guest list & more
Subscribe
Inside Duchess Sophie's lavish 60th birthday plans: from partying with Kate Middleton to celebrity guest list & more
Sophie in blue lace dress and floral hat© Getty

Inside Duchess Sophie's lavish 60th birthday plans: partying with Princess Kate, celebrity guest list and more

The Duchess of Edinburgh turned 60 on 20 January

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
10 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh turned 60 on 20 January leaving royal fans wondering how Prince Edward's wife would be spending her milestone birthday.

Unsurprisingly, it seems the royal rang in her sixties in style as, according to The Sun, Sophie was surrounded by friends and family on her special day. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Duchess Sophie's royal life, marriage and more

The mother of two is said to have kicked off her day with a round of pheasant shooting on the Windsor Estate with 10 of her closest friends with special permission granted by King Charles.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Royal Corps of Army Music dinner at Gibraltar Barracks on January 23, 2025 in Camberley, England. © UK Press via Getty Images
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh turned 60 this week

One of the royal family's most controversial hobbies, going pheasant shooting is a decades-old royal tradition that is usually reserved for Boxing Day at Sandringham.

Queen Camilla and King Charles arrive at St. Mary Magdalene Church© Shutterstock
The royals flock to Sandringham over Christmas

The ever-stylish royal is also said to have hosted a dinner and dance at her Bagshot Park home where she has lived since her royal wedding in 1999.

Bagshot Park© Getty
Sophie hosted a party at Bagshot Park

The 120-room mansion saw some of Sophie's closest friends and family arrive for a lavish evening, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, though all members of the royal family are said to have been invited.

Sophie and Kate laughing at Garter Day service© Getty Images
Kate and William were said to have attended Sophie's party

It has also been reported that in order to have a seamless evening, staff were borrowed from Windsor Castle as Sophie and Edward only have two members of staff day to day – a butler, or household manager, and a maid.

A right royal guest list

Among the royals in attendance were a number of high-profile names. Musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is a long-term friend of the couple and is said to have been in attendance, as well as the Duchess' former colleagues at Capital Radio where she worked as a press officer before she married her prince.

Andrew Lloyd Webber talking to Sophie, Gareth Malone and Gary Barlow,© Getty Images
Andrew Lloyd Webber is a friend of Sophie's

Sophie is also said to have maintained friendships with several of her PR friends and those she met while working as a ski company rep in Switzerland – all of whom made an effort to celebrate with her at Bagshot.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex with her father Christopher Rhys-Jones behind attends the third day of Royal Windsor Horse Show © Getty Images
Sophie's father Christopher Rhys-Jones joined her

The royals weren't the only family members on the guest list as Sophie is also said to have invited her father Christopher Rhys-Jones, who resides in Kent where she grew up, and her brother David. 

Royal children in tow

A doting mother like Sophie is also sure to have involved her children in her plans. 

James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor© Getty
Sophie's children James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor attended

Her daughter Lady Louise, 21, is said to have travelled down from her digs at St Andrews University for the occasion while Earl James, 17, will have had an evening away from his school books to celebrate his mother's milestone. 

Capturing her milestone

News of the celebration comes just days after the royal family released a set of beautiful photographs to mark Sophie's 60th. 

View post on Instagram
 

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's rarely-worn £80k ring is identical to Meghan Markle's – unearthed photos 

The shots, captured by Christina Ebenezer at Bagshot Park, showed Sophie beaming in a number of beautiful outfits, including a black roll-neck and white pleated skirt ensemble which showed her as the stylish modern royal she is.

LISTEN: How Princess Anne avoided a 'big fuss' for her 60th birthday

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More