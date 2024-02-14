Meghan Markle dons cozy snow day outfit for Valentine's Day outing with Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a romantic return to Vancouver on Tuesday, kicking off their three days of engagements on Valentine's Day.

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are in Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, which Harry founded in 2014.

Looking sublime in a winter fit by her husband's side, Meghan's unmistakable elegance was clear as she paired a white wool CO sweater with matching Sorel jeans and an off-white puffer coat, topped off with brown fur-lined ski boots from Sorel and a black Burberry beanie.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle was ski ready while attending a winter training camp with Prince Harry

The mother-of-two, who travelled without her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was winter-ready in her outfit as she bent down in the snow to interact with the winter training camp's participants.

The Duchess wore her glossy raven hair down, opting for her usual fresh-faced beauty combo of rosy blush, soft brows and buffed espresso shades on the eyes. The blush was made even more prominent by the cold air of the slopes, and enthusiastically cheered on her husband as he went adaptive skiing. Check out more here!

© Getty Images She wore a stylish white winter look while walking hand in hand with the Duke

Despite Meghan's style watchers hoping the former Suits star would make an appearance at New York Fashion Week this week, the Duchess' focus has remained firmly on supporting Harry, as well as signing a new major podcast deal with podcast network, Lemonada Media.

The news was confirmed on Prince Harry and Meghan's relaunched website, Sussex.com, where the Duchess shared a heartfelt statement on her exciting new venture.

© Chris Jackson Meghan will launch a new podcast series with Lemonada Media

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," said Meghan.

"Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

© Getty Meghan's style at the Invictus Games was so on point

As Meghan's three-day stint in Canada continues, we can no doubt expect to see a showcase of her elegant style in the form of her favourite high-street brands and luxury labels.

© Getty Meghan Markle stood by Prince Harry's side during the closing ceremony

At the Invictus Games in Germany in 2023, royal fashion obsessives were served up a sartorial treat as Meghan debuted a wardrobe of stunning fits, from preppy separates to tailored shorts, and an ethereal Cult Gaia tube dress that we haven't stopped thinking about since…