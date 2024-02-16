Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle adds stunning camel coat to her flawless It-girl winter wardrobe
The Duchess of Sussex's Canada wardrobe is the stuff of dreams

The Duchess of Sussex's Canada wardrobe is the stuff of dreams

Meghan Markle smiling in camel coat
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Meghan Markle stepped out for the third day of engagements as she visited a local curling rink in Vancouver for the Invictus Games countdown alongside her husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, looked so stylish on Friday as she was spotted in a camel belted coat by one of her favourite Canadian labels, Sentaler. 

The former Suits star also rocked a pair of black Le Ligne jeans which she teamed with a pair of CO riding boots - a staple in any Canadian winter wardrobe.

Her gorgeous raven tresses were styled in a sleek low ponytail. As ever, the Duchess' makeup looked immaculate with a sweep of bronzer and a rose-tinted lipstick.

Meghan Markle wearing camel coat and gloves © Shutterstock
Meghan looked glamorous in a camel ensemble

The finishing touches were added to Meghan's look in the form of a pair of camel Max Mara gloves and a pair of dainty gold earrings. Meanwhile, Prince Harry donned a grey long-sleeved top with a bodywarmer and a pair of jeans. 

The mother-of-two has been wowing all week on her Canadian excursion to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 which kicked off on Valentine's Day. 

On Wednesday she debuted a gorgeous ice queen look, popping on a white wool CO sweater with matching Sorel jeans and an off-white puffer coat by Calvin Klein. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Meghan's first look was a clean-cut look

The Duchess rounded off her look with a chocolate brown beanie by Burberry and brown fur-lined ski boots from Sorel. Meghan opted for her usual fresh-faced beauty combo of rosy blush, soft brows, and a subtle espresso shade blended over the eyelids.  

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia© Getty
Meghan looked like a gorgeous ice queen

Meghan then slipped on a coat with an extra special meaning. The Duke and Duchess toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre with Youth Ambassadors, Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams before heading to a reception at the centre where artists who created the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 logo debuted their artwork. 

Meghan and Harry tour the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre© Jeremy Allen
Meghan and Harry toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre

The royal donned the ‘Kensington’ Coat in black by DÔEN which some say was a subtle tribute to the Prince and Princess of Wales as Princess Kate recovers from abdominal surgery and William supports her and his father the King following his cancer diagnosis.  

The piece featured gold buttons down the front and was styled with black fitted trousers and her hair was styled in loose waves.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. © Getty
Meghan looked so stylish in a beanie

Amongst all the snowy sporting activities Meghan and Harry made time for a quiet romantic Valentine's date. In photographs published by the MailOnline, the ever-stylish royal can be seen leaving Il Caminetto, an upscale Italian restaurant in Whistler Village having opted to recycle her stunning 'Loreen' reversible coat from Loro Piana. 

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex formerly wore the same coat at Melba in Harlem in 2021© Gotham
Meghan formerly wore the same coat at Melba in Harlem in 2021

On Thursday, Meghan proved her ski-style credentials once again when she stepped out in a black Hermes puffer jacket that was quilted and reversible which she teamed with a pair of black La Ligne skinny jeans and a dark blue scarf.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025's One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia.© Getty Images
Meghan rocked an all-black ensemble

DISCOVER: Royals in chic skiwear: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie & more 

Her matching (Canadian) Aritzia beanie rounded off the look perfectly with the help of her Kamik ‘Sienna Dark Brown Leather Boots' as she met with competitors and spoke to sports coaches. Check out more of their day two activities here!  

