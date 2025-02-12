Meghan Markle debuts Prince Harry's family jewel – after he defied royal tradition

Meghan Markle appears to have copied her husband Prince Harry's royal relatives' long-standing family tradition with her latest piece of jewellery.

The former Suits actress often chooses to support smaller businesses with a unique set of earrings or a personalised necklace, but she swapped dress jewellery for a very sentimental ring during her recent trip to Canada.

© WireImage The Duchess of Sussex debuted a royal jewel in Canada

Alongside her diamond engagement ring, gold wedding band and glittering eternity ring, the Duchess of Sussex has added a gold engraved signet ring to her jewellery collection.

Unlike her gold Missoma version from 2018, shortly after she married Harry, royal fashion Instagram account Royal Fashion Police (@royalfashionpolice) spotted that Meghan's pinky finger ring appeared to be engraved with the royal couple's joint monogram.

Following their wedding, Harry and Meghan released a cypher consisting of a combined 'H' and 'M' in cursive writing topped with a coronet with two cross pattées, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.

The ring is a sweet nod to her partner – and it's just like Harry's late mother Princess Diana and his father King Charles.

Royal rings

© Getty Charles rarely steps out without his ring

It's difficult to remember a time when the monarch hasn't sported a signet ring engraved with the official crest of the Prince of Wales.

He also reportedly gave a similar ring to his late ex-wife Diana the night before their wedding in 1981.

© Getty Images Charles gave Diana a signet ring the night before their royal wedding

According to Andrew Morton's book, Diana: In Her Own Words, Diana reportedly said: "He sent me a very nice signet ring the night before to Clarence House, with the Prince of Wales feathers on and a very nice card that said: 'I'm so proud of you and when you come up I'll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead.'"

Diana was pictured wearing it on several occasions, including to the Regent Street Christmas lights switch on later that year.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie (pictured) also wear signet rings

It appears to be a royal tradition since Prince Edward wears one with his insignia – a crown positioned above his initial. Plus, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been spotted with a gold ring on her pinky finger for years, and her son James, Earl of Wessex debuted his signet ring at the 2024 Royal Windsor Horse Show.

However, some royals such as Harry and William have chosen not to wear one. Meghan's husband sports a unique platinum wedding band, while William prefers no jewellery.

Meghan's high street alternative

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex previously wore a Missoma signet ring

Meghan had previously sported another signet ring in October 2018. The Duchess paired a green silk shirt by & Other Stories and a Hugo Boss leather skirt with an £85 Missoma ring.

The gold open heart engraving was set with white cubic zirconia, and the brand explained it represents "emotions of love, passion and friendship. One to wear close to the heart."

