Queen Rania of Jordan is a royal Barbie in powder pink power suit

Queen Rania of Jordan looked pretty in pink as she paid a visit to the Rosary Sisters Visitation Home in Amman on Monday.

Established in 1996, the facility has 56 bedrooms and provides care for elderly nuns. During her visit, Her Majesty, 54, met with Reverend Munther Isaac, Pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, and the home’s director, Sister Madeleine Dababneh.

The Jordanian monarch expressed her gratitude for the sisters' contribution to humanitarian and educational fields in Jordan and abroad, and shared her wishes for peace across the region.

© Instagram / @queenrania Queen Rania of Jordan looked radiant in her powder pink ensemble

A vision of timeless style, King Abdullah's wife exuded elegance in baby pink suit trousers that elongated her statuesque frame. The flattering, slightly flared pants featured pleats at the hip, drawing attention to her sculpted waist.

She paired the look with a blush pink blouse, complete with angelic balloon sleeves, delicate button detailing on the neckline, and a romantic silk scarf. In keeping with her monochrome ensemble, the Jordanian royal slipped into baby pink point-toe heels and carried a ballet slipper-pink handbag. Her glossy brunette hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry, as the radiant Queen sported a striking beauty glow consisting of a glowy foundation, a peachy blush and soft bronze eyeshadow.

While she may have access to some of the most breathtaking royal jewels and watches, the Queen instead opts to wear her Apple Watch for most occasions, which tracks her steps, heart rate, activity and sleep.

Royals rocking fitness accessories © Getty Queen Camilla accessorising with her activity tracker Queen Rania isn't the only royal to add a high-tech accessory to her daily jewellery stack, with King Charles' wife Queen Camilla also being a loyal wearer of a fitness tracker.

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess of Wales captured a photo of the Queen wearing her FitBit The British monarch was first seen wearing a FitBit during an appearance in Wiltshire in 2020, and she's rarely taken it off since then. The tech jewellery even made an appearance in a photograph taken by the Princess of Wales for the cover of Country Life ahead of her 75th birthday in 2022.

© Carl Recine William sported his WHOOP at the Euro match in July Prince William is also the fond wearer of a Whoop watch, a screen-free health tracker with a wireless battery pack.

© Getty Prince Harry also wears an Oura Ring on his ring finger - another wearable fitness tracker It also uses AI to give personalized health advice, like whether you should do a HIIT workout that day or opt for a recovery walk after a big week - ideal for a working royal who may need a helping hand in managing a busy schedule.