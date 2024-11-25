Queen Rania is the coolest grandmother in high-waisted khaki jeans

Queen Rania of Jordan has long proven her sartorial prowess with her power dressing, from slick shirts to tailored suits and smart separates, the royal rarely misses a beat when it comes to proving her penchant for effortless style.

On Sunday, however, Her Majesty opted for a far more casual ensemble to join her daughter, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at the workshop of Naqsh Collective, which creates handmade artwork merging traditional and contemporary Arab design.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Queen rocked khaki jeans with a cream blazer

Looking casual yet undeniably chic, Queen Rania rocked a pair of khaki skinny jeans paired with a printed T-shirt and a slick cream blazer.

The royal paired her look with her usual bouncy blowdry, adding delicate silver hoop earrings to complete her laid-back ensemble.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania looked radiant in silver hoops

Meanwhile, Princess Rajwa was a radiant royal mother in a burgundy dress and matching duster coat, beaming with minimal makeup just three months after welcoming her first child, her daughter Iman.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania was joined by her daughter, Princess Rajwa

It's not the first time this year that Queen Rania has proven that royalty can not only wear jeans, but rock them.

In August 2024, the Jordanian monarch made her first public appearance since becoming a grandmother at Bldr Space in Amman to meet with young entrepreneurs.

© Queen Rania Queen Rania has a flair for denim

Rania looked radiant for the occasion in a crisp white shirt with soft puffed sleeves, adding a pair of edgy buckled wide-leg jeans in deep blue denim. The royal's £363 jeans were the 'Margo-X Blue High-Rise Wide-Leg Faded Denim Jeans' from It-girl brand, Closed, which prides itself on making garments from at least 50% recycled or upcycled materials.

Last week, the royal opted for a double denim ensemble to step out at the Princess Sumaya University for Technology. She rocked a waist-cinching denim gradient jacket and matching ombré jeans from Dior.

Queen Rania's big family change for 2024

Amid her stylish appearances, Queen Rania has no doubt been lapping up every moment of being a grandmother, having welcomed her granddaughter Iman earlier this year.

Following her granddaughter's arrival, the royal penned: "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier."

Despite her royal duties, the Queen has chosen to be a hands-on grandmother, even letting baby Iman join in with her Zoom meetings.