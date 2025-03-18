Princess Madeleine amazes in skinny jeans for unexpected appearance  

Princess Madeleine of Sweden looked flawless last week as she stepped out to attend a gig in Stockholm.

The Swedish royal attended one of Max McNown's shows on 11 March, opting to pose alongside the American musician in a series of snapshots.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine is the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

The joyous image, which was shared to the singer's Instagram page, showed Madeleine beaming from ear to ear dressed in a pair of indigo blue skinny jeans and a simple black T-shirt complete with capped sleeves.

She wore her glossy blonde locks in bombshell waves and highlighted her features with a radiant base and a slick of lipstick. Max, meanwhile, rocked jeans, a moss-hued top and a mustard baseball cap.

In his caption, Max reminisced about the surprise moment he found out about Madeleine's attendance. "Don't panic, but we've been informed that Princess Madeleine of Sweden is on her way to watch your show," he wrote.

"Those words were NOT on my 2025 Bingo card. I still can't comprehend the fact that a crowd like this showed up to watch me play my own show in this beautiful country I've never even been to before. Last night was unforgettable."

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Well now! The Princess of Sweden has good taste in music then! Good for her! Haha," while a second noted: "Wow what a rating that Princess Madeleine came to the concert," and a third added: "What a remarkable guest—it's refreshing to see more support for such talented young artists."

© Getty Images The couple welcomed their youngest Adrienne in 2018

When Princess Madeleine isn't tied up with royal duties, she spends most of her time with her husband Christopher O'Neill and their three adorable children: Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

Earlier this month, the Swedish royals had plenty to celebrate as Adrienne marked her birthday. In honour of the special occasion, the royal mother-of-three uploaded a portrait of her youngest daughter perched beside a window and dressed in a blue teddy bear jumper.

© Instagram The Swedish royals relocated back to Stockholm recently

Meanwhile in February, Madeleine took to social media to mark Leonore's birthday with a portrait featuring her daughter's beloved horse, Haidi.

Her caption in part read: "It warms my heart to see your love and passion for horses and especially for Haidi! The two of you have a special bond."

© Getty Images Princess Leonore met her horse Haidi of Gotland for the first time in 2016

Last year, the family-of-five relocated back to Stockholm after living in Florida for several years. While they'd originally planned to up sticks back in 2023, their relocation was postponed in order to give them more time to prepare.