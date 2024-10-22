Queen Rania looks radiant in high-waisted trousers for first official engagement in a month

Queen Rania of Jordan has become the ultimate icon for luxury dressing that’s on trend, yet timeless.

Demonstrating her sartorial prowess once again, she posted a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a plain, boxy short sleeved black blouse as she sat in the sunshine to meet with young entrepreneurs to celebrate their businesses and discuss future plans.

The mother-of-four paired a boxy Lemaire tie-neck top with a tailored pair of khaki cargo pants. She accessorised the look with a pair of dark green Oliver Peoples X Frere sunglasses that matched her olive JW Anderson Bumper Bag.

To complement the effortlessly chic outfit, her hair was styled perfectly into a classic bouncy blow dry with a sophisticated middle parting.

At the meeting, hosted by Queen Rania, young Jordanians had the chance to share details about the projects they’re working on, which she had previously supported under a sponsorship scheme, as well as the job opportunities they had created, and plans for growth.

The 54-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in August, has recently been in Montreal, Canada for the One Young World Summit where she gave a keynote speech on defending peace in an unjust world.

The yearly event brings together young leaders from around the world to talk about global issues, develop leadership skills and build their networks through a series of speeches, panels and events.

Queen Rania’s growing family

At the beginning of August, the Jordanian royal welcomed her first grandchild, Princess Iman bint Hussein.

Crown Prince Hussein, Queen Rania’s son, and his wife Princess Rajwa of Jordan shared a video to the family’s official Instagram account to announce the birth of their daughter, who is named after the Crown Prince’s 28-year-old sister.

© Queen Rania The royal family meet Princess Iman for the first time

Alongside the image were the words: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, whispers in the ear of his daughter, Her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, following the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

On her own Instagram, Queen Rania shared a selection of images of the royal family meeting the young Princess Iman for the first time. She wrote: “Iman, you’ve got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier.”

In a heartwarming video shared to her Instagram the same day she was seen holding the baby princess for the first time as the rest of the family looked on.