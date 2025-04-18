Why Princess Beatrice's first Easter with baby Athena will be bittersweet

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are gearing up for a fun-filled weekend for the Easter festivities, but it'll be a bittersweet holiday for the family.

The couple, who wed in July 2020, will be marking their first Easter as a family of four after they welcomed their second daughter, baby Athena Elizabeth Rose, in January.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their second daughter in January

However, Beatrice and Edoardo, who are also parents to their three-year-old daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, will be missing Edoardo's eldest son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, who he welcomed with his ex-fiancee Dara Huang, as the nine-year-old has touched down for a holiday in Orlando.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son Wolfie's fun-filled Easter

While Wolfie won't be in the UK with his dad for Easter, the youngster will undoubtedly have a wonderful and sun-soaked time in Florida with his mother, who hails from the southern US state.

© Instagram Edoardo's eldest child, whom he shares with Dara Huang, is spending Easter in Florida with is mother

His mother, Dara, who works as an architect and interior designer, shared a sweet photo to her Instagram of Wolfie walking with her through the airport with bags of luggage as she wrote in the caption: "Touchdown Orlando."

Since Dara was born and raised in Florida, they may visit relatives in the Sunshine State during their stay.

© Instagram Dara Huang with her son Christopher 'Wolfie' Mapelli Mozzi began the Easter holidays earlier this year

But Wolfie's Easter holidays kicked off even before jetting to the States.

Earlier this month, Dara shared some sweet snaps of them enjoying their time in London as the school holidays got underway.

The doting mum took to Instagram Stories to share pictures and videos of their sunny weekend out in Chelsea, including a trip to the park and the Anya Hindmarch air travel-inspired concept store.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, who are already parents to three year old Sienna, welcomed their second baby, Athena, in January

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's sweet blended family

Little Wolfie divides his time between his mother's home in the UK capital and the Cotswolds, where Edoardo and Beatrice reside in a stunning farmhouse estimated to be worth £3.5 million.

Although Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 41, are keen to keep the identities of their two daughters private, Wolfie has been spotted out with his dad and stepmum, for example, during the Christmas Day walk to Sandringham last year.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Edoardo's son Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf joined his dad and stepmum at the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in previous years

The close bond between Beatrice and her stepson was so special to see as she took his hand and guided him to Mary St Magdelene's Church, where the royals attend a church service every year.

Though Wolfie won't be spending Easter Sunday with his dad's side of the family, Beatrice and Edoardo will likely keep their schedule full as the parents of two young children.

© Getty Princess Beatrice is a doting stepmum to her husband's eldest, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf

It's not known for certain if Beatrice and Edoardo will be in the Cotswolds for the long weekend, or indeed if they may join various members of the royal family for the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Senior royals typically attend every year, including King Charles and Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales, plus their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.