Meghan Markle loves this £2.3k waist-defining dress so much she has two
Meghan Markle loves this £2.3k waist-defining dress so much she has two
Meghan Markle smiling in a white jacket

Meghan Markle loves this £2.3k waist-defining dress so much she has two

Prince Harry's wife can't stop wearing this Carolina Herrera dress

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Since returning to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex has been revealing more and more of her coveted wardrobe – and there's one summer dress that she's bought in multiple colourways.

Meghan marked the Easter weekend by sharing an adorable clip taken in the garden of her Montecito home, where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Barely hiding her excitement at seeing a mother duck and her cute, fluffy ducklings crossing their driveway, Meghan stood in the shrubbery in a contrasting bright white dress.

The halterneck design was from Carolina Herrera and featured a collar, contrasting black buttons down the front, a belted waist and a midi length, exposing her bare feet as she walked around her private grounds. 

While Meghan kept her latest look relaxed, wearing her hair in a low bun and sporting minimal makeup for her Easter celebrations with her family, she had previously worn the brown polka dot version on her Netflix show With Love, Meghan – and it looked remarkably like the iconic dress Julia Roberts' character Vivian wore to the races in Pretty Woman.

Meghan Markle polka dot dress© Netflix
Meghan wore the polka dot Carolina Herrera dress on With Love, Meghan

She teamed it with layered gold bracelets, drop earrings and her signet ring, wearing her glossy hair in a curled ponytail.

Royal fashion blogger @whatmeghanwore spotted that those are not the only two colourways the brand offers; we wonder if she also has the £2.8k midnight blue version, or the statement black and white floral print.

Meghan's fashion confession

The Duchess of Sussex admitted she tries to spotlight smaller brands when she's in the public eye
The Duchess of Sussex admitted she tries to spotlight smaller brands when she's in the public eye

Meghan opened up about how her approach to fashion has changed since she married into the royal family. During an interview with The New York Times, she confessed she is careful to highlight smaller brands and designers when she's in the spotlight.

She said the moment she realised her influence on fashion sales, it "changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together."

The doting mother added: "Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.

"That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring."

