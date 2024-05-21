Princess Beatrice has Hollywood moment in waist-defining dress as she braves the rain

Princess Beatrice put her most stylish foot forward when she arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a garden party hosted by Prince William in the place of his father King Charles.

The Princess, 35, was seen wearing a vivid coral-toned red dress, the 'Christina Crimson' dress from Beulah London, which had a high neckline, as well as ruffle and pearl detailing down the front and along the fluted sleeves.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wowed in a vibrant pink dress

The garment featured a cinched waistline and a floaty skirt and the royal braved the rainy weather by holding an umbrella over her head to protect her statement cream headband with diamanté detailing.

Accessorising her look was a pair of nude pointed-toe heels and a woven cream leather clutch.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wore statement headbands

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife's auburn locks were styled away from her face in loose waves. Beatrice moved away from her no-makeup-makeup and opted for a glamorous winged eyeliner and contoured complexion.

Garden party attendees

The event at the Palace was held to allow the Prince of Wales to meet guests from a number of his and his wife Princess Kate's patronages, military affiliations, and passion projects including Homewards, RAF Valley, Swim England, and tenants across Duchy of Cornwall sites.

© Getty Prince Charles hosted a rainy garden party at Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie matched her sister's chic energy in a cream dress with a pink floral padded headband.

© Getty Zara Tindall had a Mary Poppins moment

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall was elegant in a cream A-line dress with a vintage feel. Her gown featured pink buttons down the front to coordinate with her rosy heels and lace-adorned headwear. We love the sharp collared neckline and belted waistline.

Princess Beatrice's recent looks

Last week, the Princess opted for a chic daytime look when she attended her good friend Alice Naylor-Leyland's party, to celebrate the arrival of her fourth child, Margot, who was born via surrogate in April.

© Instagram / @mrsalice Beatrice joined guests including Poppy Delevingne and Emilia Wickstead to welcome baby Margot (centre)

Beatrice wore a khaki green cord dress from Beulah London which featured padded shoulders, a collared neckline, and a built-in waist tie.

© Instagram / @mrsalice Beatrice wore a khaki shirt dress and her hair up in a ponytail

Her hair was tied back for a casual look and she was seen making the most of the garment's handy pockets.

© Getty Princess Beatrice rocked a khaki jacket from Maje

It is clear that the Princess is a fan of a khaki look. She was seen lighting the Empire State Building in partnership with Outward Bound in an effort to raise money for the education programme earlier this month.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore a slinky skirt

The royal wore a slinky satin black skirt with a khaki waist-accentuating jacket with gold utility buttons from Maje. The mother-of-one dressed down the look with the 'Cotton Pierre Sneakers in Black and White' from Veja with lilac ankle socks and a black tee.

She switched it up prior to her New York trip, wearing a more typically feminine floral tea dress when she attended an event celebrating Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book, 2 Weeks to A Younger You, at the Broadwick Soho Hotel.

© Getty Princess Beatrice supported Gabriela at her recent book launch

The ME+EM number was teamed with burgundy suede heels.