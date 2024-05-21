Princess Beatrice has Hollywood moment in waist-defining dress as she braves the rain

Princess Beatrice put her most stylish foot forward when she arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a garden party hosted by Prince William in the place of his father King Charles.
The Princess, 35, was seen wearing a vivid coral-toned red dress, the 'Christina Crimson' dress from Beulah London, which had a high neckline, as well as ruffle and pearl detailing down the front and along the fluted sleeves.
The garment featured a cinched waistline and a floaty skirt and the royal braved the rainy weather by holding an umbrella over her head to protect her statement cream headband with diamanté detailing.
Accessorising her look was a pair of nude pointed-toe heels and a woven cream leather clutch.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife's auburn locks were styled away from her face in loose waves. Beatrice moved away from her no-makeup-makeup and opted for a glamorous winged eyeliner and contoured complexion.
Garden party attendees
The event at the Palace was held to allow the Prince of Wales to meet guests from a number of his and his wife Princess Kate's patronages, military affiliations, and passion projects including Homewards, RAF Valley, Swim England, and tenants across Duchy of Cornwall sites.
Princess Eugenie matched her sister's chic energy in a cream dress with a pink floral padded headband.
Meanwhile, Zara Tindall was elegant in a cream A-line dress with a vintage feel. Her gown featured pink buttons down the front to coordinate with her rosy heels and lace-adorned headwear. We love the sharp collared neckline and belted waistline.
Princess Beatrice's recent looks
Last week, the Princess opted for a chic daytime look when she attended her good friend Alice Naylor-Leyland's party, to celebrate the arrival of her fourth child, Margot, who was born via surrogate in April.
Beatrice wore a khaki green cord dress from Beulah London which featured padded shoulders, a collared neckline, and a built-in waist tie.
Her hair was tied back for a casual look and she was seen making the most of the garment's handy pockets.
It is clear that the Princess is a fan of a khaki look. She was seen lighting the Empire State Building in partnership with Outward Bound in an effort to raise money for the education programme earlier this month.
The royal wore a slinky satin black skirt with a khaki waist-accentuating jacket with gold utility buttons from Maje. The mother-of-one dressed down the look with the 'Cotton Pierre Sneakers in Black and White' from Veja with lilac ankle socks and a black tee.
She switched it up prior to her New York trip, wearing a more typically feminine floral tea dress when she attended an event celebrating Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book, 2 Weeks to A Younger You, at the Broadwick Soho Hotel.
The ME+EM number was teamed with burgundy suede heels.