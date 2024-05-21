Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice has Hollywood moment in waist-defining dress as she braves the rain
Princess Beatrice has Hollywood moment in waist-defining dress as she braves the rain

Sarah Ferguson's daughter was spotted with her cousins Prince William and Zara Tindall

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
8 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice put her most stylish foot forward when she arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a garden party hosted by Prince William in the place of his father King Charles.

The Princess, 35, was seen wearing a vivid coral-toned red dress, the 'Christina Crimson' dress from Beulah London, which had a high neckline, as well as ruffle and pearl detailing down the front and along the fluted sleeves.

Princess Beatrice in a vibrant pink dress holding umbrella© Getty
Princess Beatrice wowed in a vibrant pink dress

The garment featured a cinched waistline and a floaty skirt and the royal braved the rainy weather by holding an umbrella over her head to protect her statement cream headband with diamanté detailing.

Accessorising her look was a pair of nude pointed-toe heels and a woven cream leather clutch.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wearing statement headbands under umbrella© Getty
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wore statement headbands

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife's auburn locks were styled away from her face in loose waves. Beatrice moved away from her no-makeup-makeup and opted for a glamorous winged eyeliner and contoured complexion.

Garden party attendees

The event at the Palace was held to allow the Prince of Wales to meet guests from a number of his and his wife Princess Kate's patronages, military affiliations, and passion projects including Homewards, RAF Valley, Swim England, and tenants across Duchy of Cornwall sites. 

Britain's Prince William wearing top hat and sheltering under umbrella © Getty
Prince Charles hosted a rainy garden party at Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie matched her sister's chic energy in a cream dress with a pink floral padded headband.

Zara Tindall channelling Mary Poppins under umbrella at Buckingham Palace Garden Party© Getty
Zara Tindall had a Mary Poppins moment

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall was elegant in a cream A-line dress with a vintage feel. Her gown featured pink buttons down the front to coordinate with her rosy heels and lace-adorned headwear. We love the sharp collared neckline and belted waistline.

Princess Beatrice's recent looks

Last week, the Princess opted for a chic daytime look when she attended her good friend Alice Naylor-Leyland's party, to celebrate the arrival of her fourth child, Margot, who was born via surrogate in April.

Princess Beatrice at baby Margot's welcome party for friend Alice Naylor-Leyland© Instagram / @mrsalice
Beatrice joined guests including Poppy Delevingne and Emilia Wickstead to welcome baby Margot (centre)

Beatrice wore a khaki green cord dress from Beulah London which featured padded shoulders, a collared neckline, and a built-in waist tie.

Princess Beatrice at baby Margot's welcome party for friend Alice Naylor-Leyland© Instagram / @mrsalice
Beatrice wore a khaki shirt dress and her hair up in a ponytail

Her hair was tied back for a casual look and she was seen making the most of the garment's handy pockets.

Princess Beatrice in a khaki jacket and black skirt© Getty
Princess Beatrice rocked a khaki jacket from Maje

It is clear that the Princess is a fan of a khaki look. She was seen lighting the Empire State Building in partnership with Outward Bound in an effort to raise money for the education programme earlier this month.

Princess Beatrice in black skirt and khaki jacket© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a slinky skirt

The royal wore a slinky satin black skirt with a khaki waist-accentuating jacket with gold utility buttons from Maje. The mother-of-one dressed down the look with the 'Cotton Pierre Sneakers in Black and White' from Veja with lilac ankle socks and a black tee.

She switched it up prior to her New York trip, wearing a more typically feminine floral tea dress when she attended an event celebrating Gabriela Peacock's best-selling second book, 2 Weeks to A Younger You, at the Broadwick Soho Hotel.

two women at book launch© Getty
Princess Beatrice supported Gabriela at her recent book launch

The ME+EM number was teamed with burgundy suede heels.

