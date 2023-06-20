Princess Kate's 'impractical' polka-dot dress seriously divides royal fans

The Princess of Wales has long been declared one of the most fashionable women in the royal family, but that doesn't mean her immaculate outfits don't occasionally divide opinion.

Monday marked a major milestone for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who watched on as King Charles led his first Garter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Dressed impeccably for the grand affair, Princess Kate exuded elegance in a polka-dot print dress by Alessandra Rich.

WATCH: Princess Kate curtseys to King Charles wearing stunning polka dot dress

The beautiful mock neckline, modest midi length and waist-cinching bodice enhanced the royal's feminine silhouette as she slipped into bespoke 'Vittorio 105' toe-cap sandals by Jennifer Charmandi.

© Getty Dotty for Princess Kate: The royal was all smiles at the Order of the Garter Ceremony

Princess Kate's chocolate tresses were adorned with a fabulous hat designed by Phillip Treacey, and she carried the 'Multrees Chain Wallet' by royally-loved brand, Strathberry.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales waved as she arrived at St George's Chapel to attend the Order Of The Garter Service

In theory, the Princess' sartorial concoction posed all the elements for a royal style hit, but fans were inclined to disagree with her choice to wear a fleet of entirely new designer items in light of the cost of living crisis.

Taking to Instagram to share their thoughts on the royal's dotty dress and luxe accessories, it was clear to see many were disappointed with Princess Kate's high-end ensemble.

© Getty The Princess of Wales debuted head-to-toe designer garments

One fan noted: "The fact that she has an identical-looking dress and pair of shoes. It’s completely impractical. [Repeating] the Royal Ascot 2022 look would have been a hit. Her team needs to be more creative with her existing and potentially new wardrobe, instead of buying repetitions of each other."

"Wearing new expensive outfits undermines the consistent messaging we are hearing from William and his father about climate change and Earthshot. The fashion industry is among the most destructive on the planet," chimed in a second fan.

"She looks gorgeous… but this is so unnecessary. Would have loved to see repeats," added a third.

© Getty Kate wore a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress during last year's Royal Ascot

There's no denying the Princess of Wales looked stunning during the service, but her dress was indeed strikingly similar to the polka-dot gown by the same designer she debuted at Royal Ascot in June last year.

Similarly, her £540 pair of slingback cap-toe heels, also from Alessandra Rich, are a near exact match to the £860 sandals she wore on Monday.

© Getty The Princess of Wales owns a similar pair of toe-cap heels

Despite her pricey set of new clothes, the royal rarely debuts an entirely new outfit, instead favouring recycled looks for red carpets and tailoring vintage pieces for royal tours.

Royal style expert Miranda Holder even declared the royal as: "one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, frequently rewearing favourite outfits time and time again." Do you agree?