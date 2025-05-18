Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene wows in bridal white for Pope Leo XVI's inauguration
Subscribe
Princess Charlene wows in bridal white for Pope Leo XVI's inauguration
Princess Charlene at the Monaco Red Cross Ball© Corbis via Getty Images

Princess Charlene wows in bridal white for Pope Leo XIV's inauguration

The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco appeared alongside him at the event

Josh Osman
News Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene of Monaco has confessed that it has taken her a long time to truly tailor her wardrobe to the expectations of royal style.

In 2010, the wife of Prince Albert admitted to Tatler: "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple elegant lines suit me best."

However, it's clear that over the years she has perfected her fashion sense, becoming one of the undeniable icons of European royal style – and her latest look is one of her most refined.

Attending the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, Princess Charlene looked magnificent in an all-white ensemble.

Princess Charlene looked magnificent in all-white© Getty Images
Princess Charlene looked magnificent in all-white

The centrepiece of her outfit was her Ellie Saab dress, a midi dress with subtle button-like and striped patterning on the top half and more abstract patterning towards the hem.

Princess Charlene is one of the only royal women permitted to wear white before the Pope© Getty Images
Princess Charlene is one of the only royal women permitted to wear white before the Pope

To accessorise, she brought a white Akris clutch, a pair of white heeled pumps and a gorgeous translucent patterned veil.

Why was Princess Charlene wearing white?

One of Catholicism's most extraordinary traditions is 'le privilège du blanc', or 'the privilege of the white', which allows only a few Catholic queens and consorts to wear white in the presence of the Pope, where all other women are required to wear black.

Women are typically expected to wear a long black dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and a black mantilla when meeting the Pope, but 'le privilège du blanc' permits some royal women to truly stand out.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time© AFP via Getty Images
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV's inauguration takes place on Sunday

Currently, the only royal women entitled to the tradition include Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Tereas of Luxembourg, Queen Sofia, the Queen Mother of Spain, and Princess Charlene. 

However, it isn't an assumed or constant right; it is a permission that must be granted specifically by the Pope, and the royal women do not always exercise it,

Princess Charlene's recent fashion transformation

When she was attending the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship in Monte-Carlo at the beginning of the month, Princess Charlene brought out a superbly striking ensemble that showcased a significant shift from the way she typically dresses.

Princess Charlene in a striped skirt and red heels© WireImage
Prince Albert's wife went for a far more adventurous outfit than usual

The former Olympian donned a satin A-line midi skirt that was covered with pink, orange and yellow stripes that accentuated her waist, with a smart, crisp white shirt tucked into it.

Though the skirt itself was a far more bold display of colour than royal style fans are used to seeing on Princess Charlene, the Monegasque royal doubled down – rounding off her ensemble with a pair of ruby red pointed-toe heels.

Princess Charlene in a striped skirt and white shirt holding flowers© WireImage
Princess Charlene of Monaco chose a colourful ensemble for the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship

Beauty-wise, she also went for a slightly more adventurous look: with her cropped blonde hair secured away from her face, just two curled tresses hung loose, drawing attention to her Barbie pink lipstick and pearl drop earrings.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Charlene fashion

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More