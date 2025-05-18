Princess Charlene wows in bridal white for Pope Leo XIV's inauguration

Princess Charlene of Monaco has confessed that it has taken her a long time to truly tailor her wardrobe to the expectations of royal style.

In 2010, the wife of Prince Albert admitted to Tatler: "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple elegant lines suit me best."

However, it's clear that over the years she has perfected her fashion sense, becoming one of the undeniable icons of European royal style – and her latest look is one of her most refined.

Attending the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, Princess Charlene looked magnificent in an all-white ensemble.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene looked magnificent in all-white

The centrepiece of her outfit was her Ellie Saab dress, a midi dress with subtle button-like and striped patterning on the top half and more abstract patterning towards the hem.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene is one of the only royal women permitted to wear white before the Pope

To accessorise, she brought a white Akris clutch, a pair of white heeled pumps and a gorgeous translucent patterned veil.

Why was Princess Charlene wearing white?

One of Catholicism's most extraordinary traditions is 'le privilège du blanc', or 'the privilege of the white', which allows only a few Catholic queens and consorts to wear white in the presence of the Pope, where all other women are required to wear black.

Women are typically expected to wear a long black dress with long sleeves, a high neckline and a black mantilla when meeting the Pope, but 'le privilège du blanc' permits some royal women to truly stand out.

© AFP via Getty Images Newly elected Pope Leo XIV's inauguration takes place on Sunday

Currently, the only royal women entitled to the tradition include Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Tereas of Luxembourg, Queen Sofia, the Queen Mother of Spain, and Princess Charlene.

However, it isn't an assumed or constant right; it is a permission that must be granted specifically by the Pope, and the royal women do not always exercise it,

Princess Charlene's recent fashion transformation

When she was attending the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship in Monte-Carlo at the beginning of the month, Princess Charlene brought out a superbly striking ensemble that showcased a significant shift from the way she typically dresses.

© WireImage Prince Albert's wife went for a far more adventurous outfit than usual

The former Olympian donned a satin A-line midi skirt that was covered with pink, orange and yellow stripes that accentuated her waist, with a smart, crisp white shirt tucked into it.

Though the skirt itself was a far more bold display of colour than royal style fans are used to seeing on Princess Charlene, the Monegasque royal doubled down – rounding off her ensemble with a pair of ruby red pointed-toe heels.

© WireImage Princess Charlene of Monaco chose a colourful ensemble for the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship

Beauty-wise, she also went for a slightly more adventurous look: with her cropped blonde hair secured away from her face, just two curled tresses hung loose, drawing attention to her Barbie pink lipstick and pearl drop earrings.