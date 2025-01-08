Lady Kitty Spencer stuns in bridal lace alongside lookalike mother Victoria Aitken

Lady Kitty Spencer has left the cold temperatures of the UK behind, enjoying a prolonged festive getaway to Cape Town with her family - including her daughter, Athena, husband Micheal and twin sisters, Eliza and Amelia.

The mother-of-one celebrated her birthday whilst away, too, with a fabulous birthday dinner.

© Instagram Lady Kitty has been having a wonderful holiday

Another close member of her family joined her during her trip - her super glamorous mother, Victoria Aitken.

On Wednesday, on the last day of her trip, Kitty shared a snap of herself, her sisters and her 59-year-old mother at their hotel, and in it, she looked fabulous in a striking black co-ord, which she teamed with Gucci sandals.

© Instagram Lady Kitty Spencer and her twin sisters, Amelia and Eliza, alongside their mother, Victoria

It is easy to see where the blonde beauty gets her style from!

Model Kitty, who is signed with Storm model agency, wore a stunning lace tea dress, with a pretty neckline, a smattering of buttons. The feminine style was cut in a flattering midi length. With her hair tied back, she looked fresh, relaxed, and ready for the new year ahead.

All about Lady Kitty's ageless mother

Kitty's father the 9th Earl Spencer ​​​​Kitty's father the 9th Earl Spencer was married to Victoria, who was his first wife, for eight years. Victoria was a model, and worked for Dior and Levi. She was once described by famed fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, as, "the most beautiful woman in the world," according to Tatler Magazine.

© Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Victoria was married to Kitty's father, Earl Spencer

The couple were engaged just six weeks after meeting. Charles, who is the late Princess Diana's younger brother, chose a heart-shaped ring made up of a diamond and a ruby with a crown-like design on top and mini diamonds around the outside for his then wife-to-be.

© Mathieu Polak An old snap of Earl Spencer and Victoria with their three daughters: Lady Kitty Eleanor, Lady Eliza Victoria and Lady Katya Amelia at Althorp house

Charles and Victoria got married in September 1989, with Diana's youngest son Prince Harry as a pageboy. They held their wedding ceremony at St Mary's Church, Great Brington. Whilst they were married, Victoria was known as Viscountess Spencer.

© Getty Prince Harry was Earl and Victoria's pageboy at their wedding in 1989

The couple had four children together, welcoming daughter Kitty, 32, in 1990, twins Eliza and Amelia, 30, in 1992, and son Louis, 28, in 1994. Charles also shares son Edmund, 19, and Lara,16, with second ex-wife Caroline, and ten-year-old Charlotte Diana Spencer, with his estranged third wife, Karen.