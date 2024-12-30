Lady Kitty Spencer and rarely seen husband Michael are so stylish in new snap

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer is currently on a getaway for Christmas and we have been loving her sunny and stylish snaps.

The blonde model has celebrated her birthday in Cape Town and on Sunday evening, the Dolce and Gabbana ambassador shared pictures of a special dinner with her family and friends. The 34-year-old wore a fabulous cut-out dress emblazoned with a bold floral print as she blew out the candles on a Lambeth style, double tiered cake.

Kitty celebrated her birthday in style

In one video Kitty shared on her stories, her husband Micheal Lewis can be seen next to his wife, looking smart in a classic black shirt. The businessman rarely features on the model's Instagram as he prefers a private life, so it was a rare appearance for her followers.

© Instagram Kitty and husband Michael Lewis at her birhday dinner

Kitty met her millionaire husband in 2018 through mutual friends supporting charities championed by MP Liam Fox.

The couple tied the knot with a lavish ceremony at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy in July 2021.

Kitty and her daughter

Kitty has a toddler daughter, Athena, and has been sharing the cutest snaps of the tot on the vacation.

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer shares 'precious moment' with baby Athena

In one snap, Athena looked adorable in a super pretty playsuit. She donned a baby pink and white striped playsuit which featured frilly sleeves as she tottered on the white shores.

© Instagram Athena looked adorable in a frilly playsuit

And in another, taken in the evening, Kitty and her daughter gazed up at a towering Christmas tree, with their backs to the camera. Kitty rocked a stylish camel midi coat and sported long straight hair with her daughter perched on her hip.

© Instagram Princess Diana's niece shared rare photos with her daughter Athena

Athena wore a delightfully regal, festive red buttoned jacket, with white tights and berry Mary Jane shoes. It was such a Princess Charlotte style look; after all, the Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter often wears tailored styles like this, as well as tights.

Kitty captioned the carousel of images: "The most wonderful time of the year made even more magical seeing it through Athena’s eyes."

© Instagram Athena and Kitty have the same blonde hair

Kitty and her daughter look to have the same colouring, too! In one shot, the pair were seen holding hands on an elaborate merry-go-round as they twinned with their matching luscious blonde locks.