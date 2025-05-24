Crown Princess Victoria stuns in every fashion designer's go-to shoe

Crown Princess Victoria is the master of sophisticated dressing, especially when it comes to her killer suits, but there's one aspect of her style that is often overlooked: her shoe choice.

The heir to the Swedish throne often brings out a stylish pair of boots, and can do anything in heels, but her recent choice of sneakers proves just how in-touch with the fashion world she is.

As part of a joint campaign with King Charles, the 47-year-old planted a tree at Djurgården in Stockholm with the British ambassador, and looked wonderfully stylish doing it.

Crown Princess Victoria wore a figure-hugging two-piece suit from Veronica Beard, including the brand's best-selling Miller Dickey jacket and their 'Renzo' high-rise cropped trousers.

However, in a slight dressing-down of the ensemble, the daughter of King Carl XVI Gustaf opted for a pair of adidas Stan Smiths.

The Stan Smith's popularity transcends trends

Though the Samba dominated 2024, and the Spezial seems set to take over this year, there's one adidas model with a timeless simplicity that has led to an enduring popularity, especially amongst fashion designers.

© Getty Images Phoebe Philo wore the adidas Stan Smiths frequently during her time at CELINE

The adidas Stan Smith is a retro tennis sneaker that's been worn by a plethora of style icons, including Raf Simons, Phoebe Philo, when she was creative director for CELINE, and Victoria Beckham.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham has also been pictured in the adidas Stan Smiths on multiple occasions

With a simple sleek silhouette and clean colour scheme, with just a splash of colour on the pull tab, it's a perfect middle-ground shoe with a near-unmatched versatility, a true minimalist masterpiece that's wearable with any type of outfit.

Crown Princess Victoria's incredible high-street look

The Swedish royal has nailed affordable dressing, and her recent look, centred around a beautiful trouser suit from Zara, is yet another fantastic example.

When paying a visit to Lebi Skol-IF with the Crown Princess Couple's Foundation at Fornbackaskolan in Sodertalje, the older sister of Princess Madeleine donned a two-piece pale pink tuxedo from the beloved high-street brand.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria looked like a human Barbie in pale pink

She layered the tuxedo jacket over a silk and cotton jumper from Falconeri, which had a slightly more neutral tone that allowed the bright suit to take centre stage.

To round off her ensemble, she wore a pair of grey pumps from Marzio and opted for her Carré shoulder bag from Saint Laurent, as well as a pair of starry studded earrings, a ring engraved with the word 'Mom', and a silver horseshoe necklace.