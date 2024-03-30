Crown Princess Victoria stuns in ultra-chic co-ord and stylish boots

Crown Princess Victoria looked the epitome of elegance in a slinky co-ord as she visited the Ministry of Finance – and it may be her most stylish look to date.

The Swedish royal, 46, opted for a Soft Goat Cashmere ribbed jumper paired with a matching pleated midi skirt in a sand shade that embodied the quiet luxury trend. Victoria rounded off the look with a pair of heeled ankle boots, accessorising with a YSL satchel bag, a pendant necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The future Swedish Queen scraped her hair back into a sleek bun, opting for a natural makeup look that highlighted her pretty features.

Crown Princess Victoria was joined by her husband Prince Daniel for the engagement, and the pair were seen posing alongside Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson.

The politician shared a carousel of photos from the outing on Instagram, with the caption that translated to: "Welcomed the Crown Princess couple to the Ministry of Finance today. H.K.H Crown Princess Victoria and H.K.H Prince Daniel got to meet the employees who, among other things, shared the different aspects of work at the Finance Department.

It's not the first time that Crown Princess Victoria has seriously impressed royal fans with her stylish outfit. Earlier in the month, the royal looked ready for spring in a powder blue longline coat that cinched the waist as she smiled on the steps of The Royal Palace in Stockholm.

© Patrick van Katwijk Victoria and Daniel with their children, Estelle and Oscar, on the Crown Princess' name day

Victoria was joined by Prince Daniel and their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and eight-year-old Prince Oscar to listen to the band of the guard of honour during the Crown Princess' Name Day celebration. The royal family was then spotted speaking with members of the public.

The mother-of-two styled her blue coat with a navy blouse that featured a pussy bow neckline, paired with wide-leg navy trousers, and finished with pointed-toe stiletto boots.