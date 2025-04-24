Lady Gabriella Windsor stuns in sequins and satin for bittersweet birthday celebrations – exclusive photos

Lady Gabriella Windsor turned 44 in style on Wednesday as the royal was seen out with a group of friends marking her birthday.

The royal, who is 57th in line to the throne, looked absolutely divine as she wore a show-stopping satin coat as she walked through the streets of London. Lady Gabriella also had a unique outfit, wearing a stunning blue dress that carried a design of a sequined flamingo.

The 44-year-old was seen smiling for the camera as she enjoyed a small stop at a café with her friends before heading off for the main celebrations, which were held at Little House in Mayfair.

© GoffPhotos.com Happy birthday Lady Gabriella smiled for the camera as she walked the streets of London in her splendid satin coat.



© GoffPhotos.com Dazzling jewels It wasn't just Lady Gabriella's outfit that stole the show, as her accessories were also out of this world. She wore a stylish pair of earrings that featured sapphires.



© GoffPhotos.com More of her outfit We also couldn't help but notice the royal's stylish pair of pumps, which perfectly complemented the rest of her look.



© GoffPhotos.com Joined by friends The daughter of Prince Michael of Kent was joined by friends for her outing. Her mate wore a stylish green coat and a black outfit that carried an intricate design.



© GoffPhotos.com Gang's all here The royal was later joined by a group of other friends, and she showed off the stunning flamingo on her outfit. Two of her friends wore white outfits, while another was seen sporting a more unique look.



© GoffPhotos.com Style star While we still love the flamingo on Lady Gabriella's shirt, we also noticed her beautiful clutch bag that carried the initial 'A'.



© GoffPhotos.com Party destination Lady Gabriella was ushered into her venue of choice by her male companion.



© GoffPhotos.com A dignified exit As the evening came to an end, Lady Gabriella left the venue with her friends.



© GoffPhotos.com Birthday smiles The royal was clearly in high spirits as she left, flashing a huge smile for the camera.



© GoffPhotos.com End of the night With the festivities over, Lady Gabriella returned home.



2024 was a difficult year for the royal as she lost her husband, Thomas Kingston, when he died by suicide on 25 February.

Thomas' funeral was held at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on 12 March 2024, with the Prince of Wales and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent among the royals in attendance to support Thomas' family and Lady Gabriella.

© Getty Thomas died on 25 February 2024

An inquest was told that Thomas had initially been given sertraline, a drug used to treat depression, and zopiclone, a sleeping tablet, by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery, a practice at Buckingham Palace used by royal household staff, after complaining of trouble sleeping following stress at work.

He later returned to the surgery saying they were not making him feel better, and his doctor moved him from sertraline to citalopram, a similar drug.

© Getty An inquest over his death was held last year

In the days leading up to his death, Thomas had stopped taking medication, and toxicology tests showed caffeine and small amounts of zopiclone in his system.

If you have been affected by this story and wish to seek help, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.