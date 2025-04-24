Lady Gabriella Windsor stuns in sequins and satin for bittersweet birthday celebrations – exclusive photos

Lady Gabriella Windsor turned 44 in style on Wednesday as the royal was seen out with a group of friends marking her birthday.
The royal, who is 57th in line to the throne, looked absolutely divine as she wore a show-stopping satin coat as she walked through the streets of London. Lady Gabriella also had a unique outfit, wearing a stunning blue dress that carried a design of a sequined flamingo.
The 44-year-old was seen smiling for the camera as she enjoyed a small stop at a café with her friends before heading off for the main celebrations, which were held at Little House in Mayfair.
2024 was a difficult year for the royal as she lost her husband, Thomas Kingston, when he died by suicide on 25 February.
Thomas' funeral was held at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on 12 March 2024, with the Prince of Wales and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent among the royals in attendance to support Thomas' family and Lady Gabriella.
An inquest was told that Thomas had initially been given sertraline, a drug used to treat depression, and zopiclone, a sleeping tablet, by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery, a practice at Buckingham Palace used by royal household staff, after complaining of trouble sleeping following stress at work.
He later returned to the surgery saying they were not making him feel better, and his doctor moved him from sertraline to citalopram, a similar drug.
In the days leading up to his death, Thomas had stopped taking medication, and toxicology tests showed caffeine and small amounts of zopiclone in his system.
