Pippa Middleton is as elegant as ever in festive green dress for rare outing

Pippa Middleton brought the festive cheer as she stepped out in London on Wednesday night for the British Heart Foundation's Heart Hero Awards.

The Princess of Wales' sister looked stunning in an elegant green cord mini dress, embellished with floral patterns and puffed sleeves. The 40-year-old wore a nude slip dress underneath the sheer gown and paired the look with a bold red clutch from Emily London and matching stilettos.

© Getty Pippa Middleton dazzled in a green Self Portrait dress

Pippa's dress comes from designer Self Portrait, which is a favourite brand of her sister Princess Kate, who first wore the label back in 2016 and most recently at Wimbledon in the summer.

As for her hair and makeup, the socialite went for a natural look, opting for nude lipstick and black eyeliner, whilst her brunette locks were styled in perfect curls.

© Getty Princess Kate's sister wore a red Emily London clutch and pumps to complete her look

The star-studded event, which was held at Glaziers Hall and hosted by radio DJ Vernon Kay, honoured the British Heart Foundation's supporters, who have "gone above and beyond" to help others whilst "coping with the devastating impact of heart disease".

Pippa has been linked to the charity since 2014, when she became an ambassador and took part in a 3,000-mile cycling race across the US, followed by a 6.5km swimming competition in Istanbul.

© Getty Vernon Kay looked dapper in a tuxedo

The mum-of-three has been keeping a low profile since the summer, with her last major public appearance being the coronation of King Charles in May.

It's likely to be a busy few weeks for Pippa. In 2022, she attended the annual carol concert held in Westminster Abbey, which was hosted by her sister. This year's service will be held on 8 December, and it's very possible that Pippa will be in attendance again, along with the rest of the royal family, to support Kate.

The upcoming festive event will be dedicated to those who work to support babies, young children and families across the United Kingdom, while also celebrating what the birth of a new baby symbolises.

READ: The time a guard failed to recognise the Queen: 19 hilarious anecdotes from the royal family

© Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales will host a carol concert at Westminster Abbey on 8 December

While last year's service was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II, this week's event will be linked to Kate's Shaping Us campaign which "will showcase the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives".

WATCH: Kate dedicates carol service to late Queen and her 'incredible legacy'

As for what audiences can expect from the concert, the Westminster Choir is set to perform some of the nation's most beloved carols, with guest appearances from the likes of Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay.

Last year, Kate was joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance, alongside various other members of the royal family.