Princess Charlotte's 'ultra-smart' £85 message to royal cousin at Euros final

Princess Charlotte never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her style choices, and Sunday was no exception.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter enjoyed a sweet bonding day out with her father, Prince William, to watch England take on Spain in Basel, Switzerland. She was spotted cheering as the Lionesses took home the victory after nail-biting penalties.

As well as choosing an outfit that paid tribute to the England colours, blue and white, she also sent a subtle message to Sienna, the eldest daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Royal fashion fan account @royal.fashion.daily pointed out that Charlotte recycled her cream sandals from Papouelli Shoes, which feature a narrow buckle and soft leather, and are called the 'Siena' – a slightly different spelling but the same name as her royal cousin.

Recycled wardrobe

Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte wore her white sandals from Papouelli Shoes to watch the Euros final

The £85 sandals, which also come in bright white or silver, are so versatile, with the brand explaining that they are "suitable for special occasions, like weddings, first communions and parties."

Princess Charlotte proved this by wearing them to King Charles III's coronation in 2023, teaming them with a white embroidered dress with a matching cape by Alexander McQueen, and a sparkly floral headband by the same designer, who collaborated with Jess Collett.

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte wore the same shoes to the coronation in 2023

For her latest casual outing, Charlotte paired them with her frilly polka dot dress from Guess, which she had previously worn to Wimbledon in 2024.

Her penchant to re-wear the same pair of shoes should not come as a surprise, with HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe explaining they are such a "timeless" look.

© WireImage Princess Charlotte wore her Guess dress to join her mother at Wimbledon in 2024

"Charlotte's shoes are so appropriate for her age. As a ten-year-old, high heels or a little kitten heel would be deemed too grown-up, but these Mary Janes are classic and still look ultra-smart.

"Teaming them with this lovely polka dot dress is such a timeless look for the young royal," she said.

Royal celebrations

Prince William and Princess Charlotte also reunited with Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, posing for pictures ahead of kick-off.

Afterwards, she joined her father as they met the Lionesses, sharing their congratulations.

© Twitter Prince William and Princess Charlotte caught up with Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

Charlotte also wanted to publicly mark the victory, posting a message on her parents' official social media page that read: "What a game ! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England."

At the end came two sets of initials printed in crisp typeface: "W & Charlotte."

This marked the first time any of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children had signed an official statement using their full name.

However, Sunday's public message wasn't Charlotte's first; her initial was previously added to birthday greetings or Father’s Day messages.