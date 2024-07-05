Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna twinned - did you spot it?

There is nothing cuter than a flower girl at a wedding. It's the most adorable thing! And they don't come much sweeter than the lovely Princess Charlotte, who was total bridesmaid goals back in 2017 at her auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding.

WATCH: Best moments from Pippa Middleton's wedding

The Princess of Wales' sister married at St. Mark's Church seven years ago, and her niece, the then two-year-old Princess Charlotte, stole the show in a majorly pretty dress by Pepa & Company.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wearing her bow flower girl dress at the wedding of her auntie Pippa Middleton

Her Victorian-style cream frock had voluminous sleeves, a Peter Pan neckline and pretty ribbon detail at the back. She even had a lovely flower crown made from gypsophila on her head. Aww!

© Getty Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress featured a huge bow

Since then, many have reworked this royally-approved bridal display, including none other than Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, who was at a wedding last month in an almost identical style for her own flower girl duties. She even wore the same floral headgear!

Prince Andrew's daughter and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi went to the wedding of TV presenter and creative consultant, Marissa Montgomery, and Jesse Brown at Chelsea Physic Garden in London. In pictures and a video that appeared on fellow guest Rebel Wilson's Instagram account, the two-and-a-half-year-old was part of the young bridal party alongside Rebel's daughter Royce, wearing a dress just like Charlotte's except the bow was sage green, not pink. Love!

Wedding guests

The wedding was quite the family affair, with Beatrice's mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, among the guests, looking fabulous in a silk navy dress coat for the occasion. Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, was also present.

Princess Eugenie's elder sister looked to be having a great time at the nuptials, rocking a floral Erdem dress and wearing her trademark auburn locks in a half updo, placing her daughter Sienna's floral crown on her head as she happily sang along to the live band.